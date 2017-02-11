Jordan Spieth at Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2017: Saturday Score and Reaction

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth widened his lead Saturday at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, as he shot a seven-under 65 in the third round to carry a 17-under score overall into Sunday.

As seen in the following rundown of the leaderboard, Spieth holds a six-shot lead over Brandt Snedeker in Pebble Beach, California:

Spieth entered the day tied for the lead with Jason Day and Derek Fathauer, and he maintained his spot atop the field by carding eight birdies and just one bogey on the round:

Jordan Spieth's 3rd-Round Pebble Beach Pro-Am Scorecard Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Par 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 Round 3 3 4 4 4 3 5 3 5 3 34 Overall -11 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -12 -11 -12 -12 Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 Round 3 3 3 3 4 5 3 4 2 4 31 Overall -13 -14 -14 -14 -14 -15 -15 -16 -17 -17 PGATour.com

Per Ryan Lavner of GolfChannel.com, Spieth's game appears to be rounding into ideal form:

The two-time major champion played the Pebble Beach Golf Links course Saturday, and it was clear from the very start that he was on top of his game.

Spieth posted a birdie on the par-four first hole by virtue of this brilliant approach to within a few feet, as seen in this video courtesy of the PGA Tour:

The Texan followed that up with another birdie on the par-five second, which kept him in first place for the duration of the round.

It appeared as though Spieth and Day were poised to battle it out for the win throughout the weekend, but as pointed out by ESPN.com's Jason Sobel, the elite golfers were going in different directions during the early going Saturday:

Spieth strung together several pars in a row following his birdie-birdie start before facing his first bit of adversity in the form of a bogey on No. 8.

It could have adversely impacted Spieth had he made the turn on a sour note, but he ensured that didn't happen by bouncing back on the par-four ninth.

Spieth's birdie on No. 9 was the start of a three-birdie streak, which included a lengthy putt of 25 feet on the 10th:

Following that string of birdies, Spieth's dominance continued with a birdie on No. 15 and another birdie on the par-three 17th.

As evidenced by the following stat courtesy of the PGA Tour, Spieth's red-hot putter was perhaps the biggest reason for his excellent round:

The birdie on No. 17 would have been a good way for Spieth to head toward the fourth round, but he wasn't done yet, as he sunk his third birdie putt in four holes on the 18th to shoot a back-nine 31.

Spieth has accomplished some incredible things during the early portion of his career, and he has a golden opportunity to make even more history on Sunday.

Per the PGA Tour's official Twitter account, Spieth will become the second-youngest winner ever at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am if he manages to hang on to his lead:

Also, according to Justin Ray of GolfChannel.com, Spieth can join an exclusive group that currently includes only Tiger Woods with a victory:

Although Spieth has yet to win a tournament this year, he entered Pebble Beach with a ton of momentum on his side.

He has finished in the top 10 in each of his past four outings, including back-to-back third-place results at the SBS Tournament of Champions and Sony Open in January.

Spieth is playing as well as anyone on tour in 2017 despite the lack of a victory, and sealing the deal on Sunday will likely go a long way toward establishing him as the potential favorite at the Masters.