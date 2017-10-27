4-Star DT Prospect Bobby Brown Commits to Texas A&M over Alabama, Oklahoma

Source: Scout.com

Star defensive tackle prospect Bobby Brown has decided he will play college football at Texas A&M starting in 2018.

Brian Perroni of 247Sports reported Brown's commitment Friday.

According to 247Sports, Brown chose the Aggies over Alabama and Oklahoma, as well as other top programs, such as Florida State, Michigan and Ohio State.

Brown is a standout defender in the 2018 class, both for his present skill and rising ceiling due to a prototype frame that gives him the ideal versatility to play anywhere on the line.

A Texas native, Brown is a 4-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 2 defensive tackle from his home state, No. 11 defensive tackle in the country and No. 135 player overall, per 247Sports.



In his scouting report for Brown on Scout.com, Gabe Brooks gushed about what the Lamar High School standout is capable of becoming.

"Brown possesses good height and rare length, even for a defensive end, though he projects best to the interior as a tackle, most likely in a four-man front. That said, Brown has the athleticism to fit multiple roles in varying schemes, giving him coveted scheme- and position-versatility. Brown is a high-motor prospect who comes from a good program [Arlington Lamar] that competes in Texas high school football's largest classification. He shows the ability to maintain his balance and leverage mid-contact, which is not often the case with young prospects who possess his height and length."

Brown is listed at 6'4" and 282 lbs. He beats opposing players with power and speed. There is a rawness to his game, particularly trying to read the snap, but the potential is there for him to emerge as a college star in the next year or two.

The Aggies have been a solid SEC program for the last five years, but there's been something holding them back from really being able to play in the deep end of the pool.

Head coach Kevin Sumlin had to endure some turmoil with his program before the 2016 season with quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Kyle Allen transferring.

Brown gives Sumlin a potentially elite defensive player he can build his roster around. The Aggies have been able to churn out spectacular defensive linemen in the past, most notably Myles Garrett, who was one of the highest-ranked players in the 2017 NFL draft.

If Brown can turn into the next Garrett, Texas A&M will be very happy for the next four years.