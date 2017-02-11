Johnny Manziel: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Free-Agent QB's Comeback

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel hasn't taken a snap in a professional setting since December 2015, and rumors have started to swirl about a workout he may have had with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Manziel, Team Deny Workout Report

3DownNation.com's Justin Dunk reported Thursday that Manziel "was put through the paces by the Riders in Florida in advance of last month's Senior Bowl."

However, that workout would have breached CFL rules since the Hamilton Tiger-Cats own his rights.

"The Saskatchewan Roughriders have not held or attended a workout involving Johnny Manziel," Roughriders head coach Chris Jones in a statement, per Dunk. "With that, I will not be commenting further on the report."

Manziel separately denied the story to TMZ Sports: "I have had no workouts with any team from the CFL," he said.

The CFL also released a statement saying it is looking into the situation.

"We are investigating," CFL communications director Paulo Senra told TMZ. "The Riders tell us that they did not work out Manziel. So at this point, it appears the report is false. Should other evidence come to light, we will deal with it accordingly."



Manziel has appeared more serious about his comeback bid in recent weeks, and a report from Sporting News' Alex Marvez confirmed as much.

Citing a source, Marvez noted "Manziel soon plans to volunteer for testing under the NFL's drug policy as part of his comeback attempt."

But even if he cleans up his act, Manziel figures to have a hard time selling himself to NFL teams in the months ahead based on his lengthy history of on- and off-field woes.