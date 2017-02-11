Tottenham Transfer News: Dele Alli Rumours, Latest on Bruno Peres

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly lining up a world-record bid for Tottenham Hotspur starlet Dele Alli at the end of the season.

That’s according to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, who reported that as well as being a target for Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, the England International is on City boss Pep Guardiola's "radar," and he is keen to bring him to the Etihad Stadium.

Here’s a look at how the story was covered on the back page of the newspaper, per BBC’s Neil Henderson:

It’s suggested by Fissler that City will have to pay more than the £89 million it cost Manchester United to prise Paul Pogba away from Juventus last summer in order to land Alli. Tottenham, who sold Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for a world-record sum in 2013, are said to want to keep hold of their star man, although they could be “tempted” to cash in for the right amount.

Alli has been a revelation at White Hart Lane since moving from MK Dons in the summer of 2015. Under Mauricio Pochettino, he’s flourished for the Spurs, adding grace, incision and physicality to the hub of the Tottenham team.

As of late, he’s been in remarkable form and was recently crowned as the Premier League’s Player of the Month for January; the league’s official Twitter feed broke down his wonderful numbers:

Given he’s only 20 and still developing as a player, it’s scary to think what Alli could go on to achieve in the game. Consequentially, it’s no shock that some of European football’s biggest names continue to be linked with the Spurs man.

Alli has been in outstanding goalscoring form as of late. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

City are well stocked in midfield positions, particularly in the advanced areas, with David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Yaya Toure all jostling for starting spots; Ilkay Gundogan will also be in the frame once he’s recovered from his injury.

So while Alli is an incredible talent and player with potential world-class pedigree, as things stand City could surely put such a large sum of money to better use in terms of bolstering other scarce areas of their squad.

Bruno Peres Reveals Spurs Interest

VI-Images/Getty Images

Speaking to Bruno Andrade of Goal (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), Roma full-back Bruno Peres has revealed Tottenham were one of a clutch of clubs looking to sign him last summer.

After excelling with Torino, Peres earned a move to the capital club, although there was plenty of speculation about other possible destinations. Peres detailed a throng of big names from across the continent who were in the mix for his signature.

“There were a lot of things, some concrete offers," he said. "There was Manchester City, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Milan. They were interested but found resistance from the president of Torino, who is a very complicated guy. Soon after, Rome showed up, a club that had shown an interest in my signing in the previous window.”

Peres was one of the standout full-backs in Serie A last term and has been a marauding presence on the right flank for Roma since joining:

As noted by Sposito, Peres is currently on loan with the Giallorossi, although the transfer will become permanent at the end of the season, with Roma obliged to pay a €12.5 million (£10.65 million) fee.

Although Peres’ versatility would have allowed him to cover on the right and left side at Spurs, in Danny Rose and Kyle Walker, Pochettino arguably has the finest attacking full-backs in the division. It means Spurs supporters won’t lament missing out on the Brazilian for too long.