WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Feuds with Biggest WrestleMania 33 Implications

The Elimination Chamber match will determine a lot of SmackDown feuds heading into WrestleMania season. First, we'll find out the future direction of current champion John Cena.

It's widely suspected that Cena will drop his title at Sunday's pay-per-view, but where he goes from there is up in the air.

The smart money, according to numerous reports, is on WWE pitting Cena versus The Miz at WrestleMania 33 alongside their significant others, Nikki Bella and Maryse. The rumor has been out for a while now, and WWE has even starting setting the table for this matchup, showcasing the Cena-Miz rivalry in a new video featuring Corey Graves.

While hitting the reset button on this feud would surely give many WWE fans a heartburn, Bleacher Report's own Alfred Konuwa, writing for Forbes.com, gives a compelling reason why WWE would want to travel down this path again: ratings.

"As TV revenues continue to pull their weight for WWE, a WrestleMania spotlight for its reality TV sub-genre makes more business sense than meets the eye," Konuwa writes.

All four are part of WWE's reality TV juggernaut on E!, which the company surely hopes will bring in new viewers by putting all four in the match together. It helps that Cena and The Miz are adept at selling themselves (and the company) on mainstream TV. Cena has done just that on NBC's The Today Show, and The Miz has done the same most recently on ESPN's SportNation.