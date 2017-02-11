    La LigaDownload App

    La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 22 Matches

    Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match CA Osasuna vs Real Madrid CF at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona on February 11, 2017. / AFP / ANDER GILLENEA (Photo credit should read ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images)
    ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images
    Matt Jones, February 11, 2017

    Real Madrid saw off a spirited Osasuna side 3-1 on Saturday at El Sadar to ensure they preserved their spot at the top of the La Liga standings.

    After Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Los Blancos, Sergio Leon equalised for the hosts, who are bottom of the top flight. However, Madrid eventually took all three points, with Isco putting them back in front and Lucas Vazquez rounding the win off in injury time; Real remain a point ahead of Barcelona, although they have two games more to play.

    The Blaugrana had temporarily moved to the top of the standings after an impressive 6-0 win on the road at Alaves, with Luis Suarez (twice), Lionel Messi and Neymar all on the scoresheet.

    Here are the results from the La Liga weekend so far, the matches still to come and a look at the updated league table.

    La Liga 2016-17: Week 22 Results and Schedule
    DateTime (GMT)Fixture
    Friday, Feb. 107:45 p.m.Espanyol 1-2 Real Sociedad
    Saturday, Feb. 1112 p.m.Real Betis 0-0 Valencia
    Saturday, Feb. 113:15 p.m.Alaves 0-6 Barcelona
    Saturday, Feb. 115:30 p.m.Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna
    Saturday, Feb. 117:45 p.m.Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid
    Sunday, Feb. 1211 a.m.Villarreal vs. Malaga
    Sunday, Feb. 123:15 p.m.Leganes vs. Sporting Gijon
    Sunday, Feb. 125:30 p.m.Las Palmas vs. Sevilla
    Sunday, Feb. 127:45 p.m.Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo
    Monday, Feb. 137:45 p.m.Eibar vs. Granada
    BBC Sport
    La Liga 2016-17: Updated Standings
    RTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid2015415418+3649
    2Barcelona2214626118+4348
    3Sevilla2113444328+1543
    4Real Sociedad2213273631+541
    5Atletico Madrid2111643616+2039
    6Villarreal2210572826+235
    7Athletic Club219842814+1435
    8Eibar219573229+332
    9Espanyol228863029+132
    10Celta Vigo209383133-230
    11Las Palmas217773132-128
    12Alaves226972128-727
    13Real Betis216692131-1024
    14Malaga215792835-722
    15Valencia2155112940-1120
    16Deportivo La Coruna2147102634-819
    17Leganes2146111535-2018
    18Sporting Gijon2134142243-2113
    19Granada2127121744-2713
    20Osasuna2217142449-2510
    BBC Sport

     

    Saturday Recap

    Up against the bottom club in La Liga, Zinedine Zidane’s side seemed set for a straightforward evening when Ronaldo struck in the first period to put the league leaders ahead; Salvatore Sirigu will feel he could have done a lot better in his attempt to keep the shot out.

    As noted by WhoScored.com, the Portuguese forward has an excellent record against Osasuna:

    But credit must go to the underdogs, as they continued to come forward and eventually grabbed a deserved equaliser. That was after Leon latched on to a ball over the top and dinked a splendid finish over Keylor Navas.

    Madrid toiled for spells of the second period, and they needed some class and composure from Isco to eventually move back ahead. The midfielder picked up a loose ball, steadied himself and finished calmly in the 62nd minute.

    Isco put Madrid ahead after Osasuna battled back.
    Isco put Madrid ahead after Osasuna battled back.ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

    It was a relief for those in white, and while the hosts threw everything at their illustrious opponents in search of an equaliser, the European champions were assured. They even capped off an improved second-half effort in the final embers of the match, with Vazquez slotting his first goal of the La Liga campaign.

    Subsequently, they overtook Barcelona at the top. That's after the Blaugrana turned on the style to eventually romp to a 6-0 victory at Alaves.

    The hosts held firm for the first 37 minutes and could have gone ahead after a sensational solo run from Theo Hernandez. However, once Suarez struck, they crumbled, with Neymar adding a second before the break.

    In the second half, Barca produced a mesmeric eight-minute spell, in which they netted four times. Strikes from Messi and Suarez bookended an own goal from Alexis and a fine finish from Ivan Rakitic.

    Barca turned on the style to hammer Alaves.
    Barca turned on the style to hammer Alaves.Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

    These numbers from the Guardian’s Sid Lowe show just how well Barcelona did to score as many goals as they did on the day:

    The match did turn into a bittersweet one for the Blaugrana, though. Aleix Vidal, enjoying the best spell he’s had as a Barcelona player, was stretchered off with what looked to be a very serious ankle injury.

    Sandwiched between the matches involving Madrid and Barcelona was an entertaining clash at the San Mames, as Aritz Aduriz struck in the 89th minute to hand Athletic Bilbao a 2-1 win over Deportivo la Coruna.

    Aduriz had a day to remember at the San Mames.
    Aduriz had a day to remember at the San Mames.Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

    The visitors took a surprise lead through a brilliant goal from Emre Colak three minutes before the interval. He picked the ball up on the halfway line, surged forward and smashed a swerving shot into the top corner from 30 yards out.

    Per OptaJose, Colak has been a regular contributor in the final third for the Galicians as of late:

    Athletic upped the ante in the second period in their attempts to turn the game around and did level through Iker Muniain in the 71st minute. A winner looked set to escape them, until Aduriz fired home from a tight angle with hardly any time left on the clock.

    As noted by Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, age seems to be just a number for the veteran forward:

    In the first match of the day, Valencia battled to a 0-0 draw at Real Betis. The hosts had the better chances in a cagey game, with Ruben Castro rattling the woodwork with a stinging left-footed shot and Petros also striking the post.

