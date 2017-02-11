La Liga Results 2017: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 22 Matches

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Real Madrid saw off a spirited Osasuna side 3-1 on Saturday at El Sadar to ensure they preserved their spot at the top of the La Liga standings.

After Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Los Blancos, Sergio Leon equalised for the hosts, who are bottom of the top flight. However, Madrid eventually took all three points, with Isco putting them back in front and Lucas Vazquez rounding the win off in injury time; Real remain a point ahead of Barcelona, although they have two games more to play.

The Blaugrana had temporarily moved to the top of the standings after an impressive 6-0 win on the road at Alaves, with Luis Suarez (twice), Lionel Messi and Neymar all on the scoresheet.

La Liga 2016-17: Week 22 Results and Schedule Date Time (GMT) Fixture Friday, Feb. 10 7:45 p.m. Espanyol 1-2 Real Sociedad Saturday, Feb. 11 12 p.m. Real Betis 0-0 Valencia Saturday, Feb. 11 3:15 p.m. Alaves 0-6 Barcelona Saturday, Feb. 11 5:30 p.m. Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna Saturday, Feb. 11 7:45 p.m. Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid Sunday, Feb. 12 11 a.m. Villarreal vs. Malaga Sunday, Feb. 12 3:15 p.m. Leganes vs. Sporting Gijon Sunday, Feb. 12 5:30 p.m. Las Palmas vs. Sevilla Sunday, Feb. 12 7:45 p.m. Atletico Madrid vs. Celta Vigo Monday, Feb. 13 7:45 p.m. Eibar vs. Granada BBC Sport

La Liga 2016-17: Updated Standings R Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Real Madrid 20 15 4 1 54 18 +36 49 2 Barcelona 22 14 6 2 61 18 +43 48 3 Sevilla 21 13 4 4 43 28 +15 43 4 Real Sociedad 22 13 2 7 36 31 +5 41 5 Atletico Madrid 21 11 6 4 36 16 +20 39 6 Villarreal 22 10 5 7 28 26 +2 35 7 Athletic Club 21 9 8 4 28 14 +14 35 8 Eibar 21 9 5 7 32 29 +3 32 9 Espanyol 22 8 8 6 30 29 +1 32 10 Celta Vigo 20 9 3 8 31 33 -2 30 11 Las Palmas 21 7 7 7 31 32 -1 28 12 Alaves 22 6 9 7 21 28 -7 27 13 Real Betis 21 6 6 9 21 31 -10 24 14 Malaga 21 5 7 9 28 35 -7 22 15 Valencia 21 5 5 11 29 40 -11 20 16 Deportivo La Coruna 21 4 7 10 26 34 -8 19 17 Leganes 21 4 6 11 15 35 -20 18 18 Sporting Gijon 21 3 4 14 22 43 -21 13 19 Granada 21 2 7 12 17 44 -27 13 20 Osasuna 22 1 7 14 24 49 -25 10 BBC Sport

Up against the bottom club in La Liga, Zinedine Zidane’s side seemed set for a straightforward evening when Ronaldo struck in the first period to put the league leaders ahead; Salvatore Sirigu will feel he could have done a lot better in his attempt to keep the shot out.

As noted by WhoScored.com, the Portuguese forward has an excellent record against Osasuna:

But credit must go to the underdogs, as they continued to come forward and eventually grabbed a deserved equaliser. That was after Leon latched on to a ball over the top and dinked a splendid finish over Keylor Navas.

Madrid toiled for spells of the second period, and they needed some class and composure from Isco to eventually move back ahead. The midfielder picked up a loose ball, steadied himself and finished calmly in the 62nd minute.

Isco put Madrid ahead after Osasuna battled back. ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

It was a relief for those in white, and while the hosts threw everything at their illustrious opponents in search of an equaliser, the European champions were assured. They even capped off an improved second-half effort in the final embers of the match, with Vazquez slotting his first goal of the La Liga campaign.

Subsequently, they overtook Barcelona at the top. That's after the Blaugrana turned on the style to eventually romp to a 6-0 victory at Alaves.

The hosts held firm for the first 37 minutes and could have gone ahead after a sensational solo run from Theo Hernandez. However, once Suarez struck, they crumbled, with Neymar adding a second before the break.

In the second half, Barca produced a mesmeric eight-minute spell, in which they netted four times. Strikes from Messi and Suarez bookended an own goal from Alexis and a fine finish from Ivan Rakitic.

Barca turned on the style to hammer Alaves. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

These numbers from the Guardian’s Sid Lowe show just how well Barcelona did to score as many goals as they did on the day:

The match did turn into a bittersweet one for the Blaugrana, though. Aleix Vidal, enjoying the best spell he’s had as a Barcelona player, was stretchered off with what looked to be a very serious ankle injury.

Sandwiched between the matches involving Madrid and Barcelona was an entertaining clash at the San Mames, as Aritz Aduriz struck in the 89th minute to hand Athletic Bilbao a 2-1 win over Deportivo la Coruna.

Aduriz had a day to remember at the San Mames. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

The visitors took a surprise lead through a brilliant goal from Emre Colak three minutes before the interval. He picked the ball up on the halfway line, surged forward and smashed a swerving shot into the top corner from 30 yards out.

Per OptaJose, Colak has been a regular contributor in the final third for the Galicians as of late:

Athletic upped the ante in the second period in their attempts to turn the game around and did level through Iker Muniain in the 71st minute. A winner looked set to escape them, until Aduriz fired home from a tight angle with hardly any time left on the clock.

As noted by Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, age seems to be just a number for the veteran forward:

In the first match of the day, Valencia battled to a 0-0 draw at Real Betis. The hosts had the better chances in a cagey game, with Ruben Castro rattling the woodwork with a stinging left-footed shot and Petros also striking the post.