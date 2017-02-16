Ranking the Best Moments in NBA All-Star Game History

1 of 11

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Moments make the NBA All-Star Game. The 2017 edition should be no exception.

The extensive shade traded between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook figures to draw plenty of eyeballs. So should Isaiah Thomas' exploits in the fourth quarter, along with a potential in-game dunk-off featuring first-timers Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeAndre Jordan.

And you know LeBron James will be watching his minutes after leading the league in average playing time through the 2016-17 season so far.

But will anything from this year's festivities in New Orleans register among the most memorable moments in All-Star history? That depends on how crowded the existing list is.

For our purposes, the crop to consider was so deep that Tracy McGrady's self-oop, Glen Rice's record scoring quarter and Rolando Blackman shooting with confidence all missed the cut. What was left were 10 unforgettable moments, chosen and ranked according to lasting impact on our collective basketball psyche.