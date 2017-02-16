Best NBA Dunk Contest Slams Ever

1 of 12

Elsa/Getty Images

Topping the last two years of the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest will be a tall order for 2017's contestants.

Aaron Gordon, who pushed Zach LaVine to the brink in Toronto last year, will be the odds-on favorite to finish on top in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center. However, he'll have plenty of competition from one longtime contest target (DeAndre Jordan) and a pair of relative unknowns (Glenn Robinson III and Derrick Jones Jr.).

In truth, the tougher task for all involved will be coming up with—and pulling off—a move worthy of all-time consideration. Scroll through the history of the dunk contest, which began in 1984 and took a break in 1998 and 1999, and you'll see just about every shape and style of slam imaginable.

How, then, could the latest quartet of entrants hope to break new ground? It's a question fans have asked every year, and it's been answered affirmatively just as often. So long as there's fresh blood in the field, there will always be something new, different and downright unbelievable to behold.

But will any of the Crescent City's top dunks hold a candle to these 10, chosen and ranked according to a combination of degree of difficulty and creativity, with bonus points for broader impact? You'll have to check these out and then tune into TNT on Saturday night at 8 ET to find out.