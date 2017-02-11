Osasuna vs. Real Madrid: Score and Reaction from 2017 La Liga Match

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Real Madrid gave a disjointed performance in their La Liga visit to Osasuna but claimed a 3-1 victory at El Sadar Stadium on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Los Blancos midway through the first half, but the hosts shocked their visitors after 33 minutes as Sergio Leon equalised.

Isco was the hero for the travelling side, slotting home in the second half as Madrid did enough to claim the points. Lucas Vazquez added a late third goal in stoppage time.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane opted for a 3-5-2, with Toni Kroos suspended. Nacho, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane formed a back three, while Ronaldo and Karim Benzema led the attack.

Roberto Torres missed out due to suspension for Osasuna, with Fausto partnering Goran Causic in the centre of midfield.

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

The match had a chaotic feel in the first half, and the tempo did not suit the visitors. However, despite a quiet night from Ronaldo, he typically was the man in the right place as Real took the lead.

The Portugal international was fed into the penalty area by Benzema, and he kept his composure to fire the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

La Liga's official Twitter feed highlighted the icon's record against the Reds:

The Pamplona side retained their endeavour and were rewarded nine minutes later as Leon found the back of the net.

The hosts quickly made their way up the pitch after winning the ball back on their left-hand side, allowing the 28-year-old forward to go clean through and dink the ball over the onrushing Keylor Navas in the Madrid goal.

Sky Sports La Liga highlighted Leon's composed execution:

Football writer Sid Lowe called the action as the referee blew the whistle for half-time:

Madrid pressed after the restart, and Benzema posed a threat as the UEFA Champions League holders hunted a second strike.

Real were careful to build from the back after being caught out for Osasuna's goal, and they eventually found the net shortly after the hour mark through Isco.

The Spain international was found after Benzema and Casemiro combined, and the midfielder tucked away his effort just inside the post.

The strike came after Zidane juggled his options, as highlighted by Dermot Corrigan of ESPN:

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Osasuna appeared beaten after the second goal, and despite Real looking jaded themselves, the hosts could not take advantage of the invitation to attack.

Madrid slowed the game down through midfield as Los Blancos managed the finale, and the Reds folded with little resistance.

Vazquez put the cherry on the cake seconds before the final whistle, giving Real a flattering scoreline as Osasuna ran out of steam.

The victory sees Real reclaim their berth at the top of La Liga, one point ahead of Barcelona with two games in hand.

Post-Match Reaction

Zidane admitted his team had a tough day at the office, but said Real must continue winning if they want to wrestle the La Liga crown from Barca, per Corrigan:

Madrid are next in La Liga action when they host Espanyol on Saturday, Feb 18.