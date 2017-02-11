Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Keylor Navas, Gianluigi Donnarumma

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly offered goalkeeper Keylor Navas to a trio of teams in Italy's Serie A, including Turin giants Juventus, according to Alvise Cagnazzo of The Sun. Los Blancos are said to be prepared to offload Navas to make way for a new marquee stopper, with 17-year-old AC Milan ace Gianluigi Donnarumma one name on Real's radar.

Navas has been shopped to Juve, as well as capital-city rivals AS Roma and Lazio, per Cagnazzo. He also noted how burgeoning teenage Rossoneri star Donnarumma is under consideration to replace Navas: "The Costa Rica international will leave the Bernabeu in the summer, with the club hoping to bring in Thibaut Courtois, David De Gea or Donnarumma."

However, Cagnazzo also revealed how Juve weren't open to a deal for Navas and could scupper any attempt made by Real to tempt Donnarumma away from Milan: "The former immediately rejected to deal, as Gianluigi Buffon still has another year left—and the Bianconeri are hoping to sign Donnarumma."

Finally, Cagnazzo predicted which Italian club will likely suit Navas best: "Lazio are the more likely destination for Navas, while the goalkeeping situation at Roma will become clearer in the summer. The Giallorossi are still waiting to see if Wojciech Szczesny will stay beyond the end of the season."

Courtois is one player being lined up to replace Navas in Madrid. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Real appear determined to replace Navas as their primary option between the sticks, with several high-profile 'keepers rumoured to be top targets. Yet Donnarumma isn't a primary target for Los Merengues.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague revealed Los Blancos' main targets during a recent Q&A session for Sky Sports: "Courtois is an easier option than De Gea, who remains their No. 1 target. Courtois is second on the wish list and Real are confident they will get either Courtois or De Gea."

Interestingly, Manchester United No. 1 De Gea is not thought to be the first choice of Real manager Zinedine Zidane. Instead, the Frenchman is rumoured to be more in favour of a move for Chelsea stopper Courtois, according to TalkSport, which cited unnamed reports from Spain.

The subject of Real returning with a bid for De Gea is always a tricky one. After all, the 11-time European champions failed to get a deal over the line for De Gea in 2015—one set to send Navas the other way to Old Trafford.

Even so, rumours about Los Blancos still wanting to bring former Atletico Madrid man De Gea back to the Spanish capital never seem to go away. In fact, United manager Jose Mourinho recently addressed the subject, playing down the idea De Gea will be leaving Manchester any time soon, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

However, ex-Real chief Mourinho also stressed that if any deal for De Gea or any other player transaction between the two clubs takes place, it will only happen privately:

Not getting De Gea doesn't have to be bad news for Los Merengues, though. After all, Navas is a highly capable 'keeper in his own right.

The 30-year-old has been proving his chops again this season, keeping Real in many matches with some splendid saves. Few stoppers in a top European league are able to match the one-time Levante standout's agility and reflexes.

Navas is an ultra-athletic shot-stopper, who also maintains strong command of his box and is never afraid to contest deliveries in the air. Only at a club as enamoured with star power as Real would Navas' position even be under threat.

Yet if Los Blancos play things smart, they could keep their current No.1 while also securing their goalie of the future. It would mean resisting moves for De Gea and Courtois in favour of convincing Milan to part with Donnarumma.

The last part wouldn't be easy since Donnarumma is rapidly maturing into one of the best players at his position on the continent. A massive figure between the posts, Donnarumma is already creating an aura that he won't be beaten when one-on-one.

He's a player with a bright future within his grasp, one Real could reap rewards from for over a decade. If Donnarumma isn't ready for the big time just yet, he'd struggle to find a better mentor than Navas.

Ironically, Real's proposed interest in Courtois and De Gea could well determine Donnarumma's immediate future. Chelsea and Manchester United are also keen on the precocious glovesman, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t the Daily Mirror).

Both clubs would surely accelerate their interest should Real bid for their respective starters. Indeed, Donnarumma's agent, Mino Raiola, recently told Italian source Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Anthony Chapman of The Sun) the player could leave Milan this summer. But it's Los Blancos who should be pushing the Rossoneri into a sale.

Keeping Navas, while snapping up Donnarumma before the rest of the game's top clubs realise how good he is, would be smarter future planning from Real than splashing major cash on either De Gea or Courtois.