    Chavo Guerrero Sr. Dies at Age 68

    Longtime wrestling star Chavo Guerrero Sr. died Saturday at the age of 68 due to complications from liver cancer.

    His son and former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero Jr. announced the news on Instagram:

    WWE expressed its condolences to the Guerrero family on WWE.com.

    Also known as Chavo Classic, Guerrero Sr. was born in El Paso, Texas, 18 years prior to his brother and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

    Chavo competed all over the United States, and he was an especially big star in California, where he became a 15-time NWA Americas heavyweight champion for NWA Hollywood Wrestling.

    He also had a role in WWE in 2004 when he managed his son in feuds against Eddie, as well as Rey Mysterio.

    Chavo Classic's last high-profile appearance in wrestling came on an episode of Lucha Underground last year that saw him help Chavo Jr. in a losing effort to Mysterio.

    Chavo Sr. was the oldest of the four sons born to Guerrero family patriarch and wrestling legend Gory Guerrero.

