Arsenal Transfer News: Latest on Petr Cech, Alvaro Morata Rumours

The agent for Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has dismissed speculation suggesting the veteran stopper could be on his way out of the club in the summer.

Cech is enduring his worst run of form since signing for the Gunners in 2015, with a glaring error in last weekend’s 3-1 loss to rivals Chelsea, casting further scrutiny on his performances. Even so, Viktor Kolar is adamant the player’s spot is safe at the Emirates Stadium.

"Petr’s position at the club is very secure, and a summer transfer can be ruled out," he told reporters in the Czech Republic (h/t James Benge of the Evening Standard). "Petr will be part of Arsenal until at least the end of his current contract, and I am convinced that he will continue to have a leadership role in the team."

Per Benge, the Gunners have been linked with a move for Sunderland’s star goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. It’s also noted Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger recently dismissed stories linking the club with Joe Hart, who is currently on loan from Manchester City at Torino.

Having joined from Chelsea a season and a half ago, many at the Emirates expected Cech to make a huge impact. While he’s performed well overall, it’s difficult to remember too many games lately in which he’s made decisive stops to help the team secure a draw or a win.

James Dall of ESPN FC has been a little underwhelmed by what the 34-year-old has brought to the Emirates Stadium:

At 34, Cech is arguably in the peak years of his career as a goalkeeper. However, the division is full of younger men between the sticks, with David de Gea excelling at Manchester United and Thibaut Courtois, who usurped Cech at Chelsea, playing outstandingly for the Blues.

As things stand, the goalkeeper is nowhere near the biggest issue for this Gunners team. But at this juncture, Cech would struggle to make it into the starting XI for most of Arsenal’s rivals at the top of the Premier League.

Alvaro Morata Exit Rumours

According to Alvaro de la Rosa of AS, a new contract for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid will push Alvaro Morata, a reported target for Arsenal, closer to the exit door at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As noted in the piece, Benzema is set to commit his future to Los Blancos, meaning Morata will find it difficult to secure regular minutes in the Spanish capital. Already this season, the Spain international has been on the fringes of the first team, making a meagre six starts in La Liga.

"As well as hindering the chance to get into any kind of rhythm, Morata’s bit-part role will also be causing him concern over his odds of nailing down a starting spot in [Julen] Lopetegui’s Spain side," de la Rosa continued.

Morata may feel a little hard done by not getting more starts this season. Per OptaJose, his impact has typically been positive when coming off the bench:

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, while Morata is a target for Arsenal, it’s Chelsea who are currently leading the way in the chase for the forward.

At 24, Morata will feel as though he should be playing week in, week out, and at most clubs in Europe, he’d be doing exactly that. Arsenal have options up top in Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck, but the Madrid man would add a refreshing new dimension to their play if the Gunners were able to lure him to the Emirates.