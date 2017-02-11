EPL Table: Saturday's Week 25 Results, Scores and 2017 Premier League Standings

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Liverpool went back above Manchester United and also moved past Manchester City to rejoin the top four in the Premier League after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool had trailed United in sixth after the Red Devils beat Watford by the same scoreline at Old Trafford earlier in the day. The day began with Arsenal moving up to third after another 2-0 win, this one at the Emirates Stadium, over Hull City.

It's a result that's left the Tigers mired in the bottom three. Sunderland and Crystal Palace are also still there after each losing ground in the battle against relegation.

Here are the full results from Saturday's matches:

EPL Week 25 Results: Saturday Scores Home Score Away Arsenal 2-0 Hull City Manchester United 2-0 Watford Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton Stoke City 1-0 Crystal Palace Sunderland 0-4 Southampton West Ham United 2-2 West Bromwich Albion Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur PremierLeague.com

Here's what those results mean for the table:

EPL Table Week 25: Saturday Standings Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points 1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 34 59 2 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 8 3 28 50 3 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 26 50 4 Liverpool 25 14 7 4 24 49 5 Manchester City 24 15 4 5 20 49 6 Manchester United 25 13 9 3 17 48 7 Everton 25 11 8 6 13 41 8 West Bromwich Albion 25 10 7 8 3 37 9 Stoke City 25 8 8 9 -6 32 10 West Ham United 25 9 5 11 -9 32 11 Southampton 25 8 6 11 -3 30 12 Watford 25 8 6 11 -13 30 13 Burnley 24 9 2 13 -9 29 14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 -12 26 15 Middlesbrough 25 4 10 11 -8 22 16 Leicester City 24 5 6 13 -17 21 17 Swansea City 24 6 3 15 -25 21 18 Hull City 25 5 5 15 -27 20 19 Crystal Palace 25 5 4 16 -14 19 20 Sunderland 25 5 4 16 -22 19 PremierLeague.com

Recap

Sadio Mane struck twice inside the opening 20 minutes as Liverpool sealed their first league win of 2017. Mane profited from a high-energy display in the Liverpool midfield.

The Reds looked revitalised as they pressed, harried and broke at pace. In particular, playmakers Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino were outstanding during the first half.

Spurs had no answer for the frenetic pace and formidable intensity of Liverpool's play. The pace was summed up by how quickly Mane doubled his tally, per BBC Match of the Day:

Mane has been a true spark up top for the Reds this season. His speed and direct running make all the difference for a side often guilty of meandering in possession.

Liverpool's win spoiled the party for United, who set a record in England's top flight after seeing off the Hornets on home soil, according to Sky Sports Statto:

United's record-setting win was inspired by an outstanding turn from French forward Anthony Martial. He's been left out by manager Jose Mourinho several times this season, but Martial tore Watford apart to seize his latest chance.

It was Martial's pace and delivery from the flanks that had Watford on the back foot from the start. The former AS Monaco star picked out Juan Mata superbly for United's opener.

Squawka Football detailed how Martial has been a prolific source of supply, despite his meagre involvement this season:

Things got even better for Martial and United after the hour mark when the 21-year-old doubled United's advantage with a smart finish from close range. WhoScored.com pointed out how Martial is an attacker who enjoys the home comforts:

There was no more scoring, as United saw things out in a professional manner to extend their unbeaten league run to 16 matches. Mourinho now has his team keeping things tight at the back, while showing plenty of versatility and menace in attacking areas.

Part of the versatility comes from the tremendous strength in depth available from such a big squad. Martial was only making his 10th league start of the season, but he offered a timely reminder of his class, as well as further proof Mourinho can call on many match-winners.

Speaking of match-winning contributions, those are just what Arsenal look to Alexis Sanchez for. Fortunately for the struggling Gunners, the Chilean scrapped his way to a pair of such moments to see off the Tigers.

Sanchez bundled over Arsenal's opener in the first half, although the ball clearly came off his hand. The ex-Barcelona forward was cooler under fire when he swept home a stoppage-time penalty to finally put the game beyond doubt.

Sky Sports Statto revealed how the most lethal marksman in the division, per WhoScored.com, is enjoying his best season with the Gunners:

There was plenty of controversy about both the first goal and referee Mark Clattenburg's decision to award a penalty and send Sam Clucas off for handball late on.

Afterwards, Hull defender Andrew Robertson confirmed to Sky Sports 1 (h/t Press Association Sport, via ESPN FC) how Clattenburg apologised to the Tigers for allowing the first goal: "When we came out at half-time, the referee's apologised to us and said there was handball so he's obviously looked at it at half-time and seen he was in the wrong."

The Gunners were fortunate, but they will be delighted to be up to third after recent struggles. In particular, the win can act as a reprieve of sorts for beleaguered manager Arsene Wenger, who had once again become a target for disgruntled fans after consecutive league defeats to Watford and Chelsea.

However, Oliver Holt of The Mail on Sunday believes Arsenal supporters may be misguided when it comes to their long-serving manager:

Wenger will be counting his blessings, but Hull boss Marco Silva will rue the missed opportunity to create a gap in the bid for survival. At least Hull weren't caught by either Palace or Sunderland, though.

The latter suffered a 4-0 thrashing at home at the hands of a Southampton side inspired by new striker Manolo Gabbiadini. He scored twice to put the Saints into a commanding position in the north-east.

In the process, Gabbiadini also equalled a rare mark in Southampton history:

Yet it wasn't the only piece of club history the Saints matched on the day, after a Jason Denayer own goal and a Shane Long strike added to Gabbiadini's brace:

One more heavy defeat has left Sunderland rooted to the bottom of the table. The Black Cats are on 19 points, the same as second-from-bottom Palace, who were beaten at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke won thanks to a goal from midfield talisman Joe Allen. The Wales international has established something of a niche for finding the net since joining the Potters last summer, according to OptaJoe:

Palace, Sunderland and Hull remain in deep trouble, while the top four remains interchangeable as five big clubs continue to struggle for consistency. United are in form but still have ground to make up.

Liverpool have reminded everyone they are not a spent force yet, while Arsenal will strive to put a much-needed winning run together.