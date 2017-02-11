    International RugbyDownload App

    Six Nations 2017: Scores, Updated Table After Saturday Round 2 Results

    CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 11: Elliot Daly of England is congratulated by teammates Nathan Hughes (L) and Owen Farrell (C) of England after scoring the match winning try during the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on February 11, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2017

    England grabbed a dramatic late win against Wales in the 2017 Six Nations, defeating the home side 21-16 in Cardiff on Saturday.

    Elliot Daly's try in the final minutes stretched the Red Rose's undefeated streak to 16 matches, as the Welsh couldn't hold on to their slim advantage in the second half.

    Ireland scored nine tries as they destroyed Italy 63-10 in Rome, kickstarting their campaign after their opening-day defeat.

    Hat-tricks from CJ Stander and Craig Gilroy gave the visitors the victory, with the hosts capitulating on home turf.

    Here are Saturday's results and standings:

    Six Nations 2017: Saturday Results
    HomeScoreAway
    Italy10-63Ireland
    Wales16-21England
    BBC Sport
    Six Nations 2017: Latest Standings
    PosTeamPWDLFABonusPTS
    1England2200403208
    2Ireland2101853726
    3Wales2101492815
    4Scotland1100272204
    5France1001161911
    6Italy2002179600
    BBC Sport

     

    Saturday Recap

    CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 11: Courtney Lawes of England charges upfield during the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on February 11, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
    David Rogers/Getty Images

    Welsh hearts were shattered by English persistence at the Principality Stadium after the visitors snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

    Liam Williams' first-half try and the ever-reliable kicking of Leigh Halfpenny appeared to have got the hosts over the winning line, but England coach Eddie Jones' men kept pushing and were rewarded with the score they desperately required.

    Ben Youngs crossed the line early in the match as England started fast, but they were pegged back by a determined Welsh back row.

    Wales bullied the English as they physically dominated the affair, but Owen Farrell's penalties kept the game tight at the half-time interval.

    CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRUARY 11: Elliot Daly of England dives past Alex Cuthbert of Wales to score the match winning try during the RBS Six Nations match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on February 11, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo b
    David Rogers/Getty Images

    England never appeared out of the contest, and only two points separated the teams in the final moments.

    The Red Rose drove forward, attacking the try line with vigour, but a Welsh turnover appeared to have suffocated England's hopes.

    However, a poor clearance from the boot of Jonathan Davies gave the visitors one final chance from deep, and a swift attack from Daly gave the defending champions an unlikely win.

    Jones was hugely complimentary of the Welsh after the battle, per BBC Wales Sport:

    Former England international Austin Healey was quick to congratulate Jones' tactics:

    Italy were outclassed by an Ireland side hell-bent on making a point, as the visitors collected a mammoth victory in Rome.

    The scrum was the key for the travelling side, who were physically motivated, and Stander and Gilroy helped themselves to three tries each.

    Keith Earls crossed the try line twice in the first half, as Italy's house of cards collapsed in double-quick time.

    Ireland's Simon Zebo (R) runs with the ball during the team's Six Nations rugby union match between Italy and Ireland at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on February 11, 2017. / AFP / Vincenzo PINTO (Photo credit should read VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Im
    VINCENZO PINTO/Getty Images

    Italy scored a first-half penalty try, but it was merely a consolation for the hosts.

    Garry Ringrose also scored a try for Ireland as the attacking rugby dominated the match, forcing the Italians into a perpetual state of retreat.

    England lead the standings after their opening victories, and Jones will be delighted how his men have fought in the face of adversity. 

    The Red Rose were second-best to the Welsh for periods of their encounter, but the reliability of Farrell's kicking allowed the English to claw their way back from the brink of defeat.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 