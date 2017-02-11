Six Nations 2017: Scores, Updated Table After Saturday Round 2 Results

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

England grabbed a dramatic late win against Wales in the 2017 Six Nations, defeating the home side 21-16 in Cardiff on Saturday.

Elliot Daly's try in the final minutes stretched the Red Rose's undefeated streak to 16 matches, as the Welsh couldn't hold on to their slim advantage in the second half.

Ireland scored nine tries as they destroyed Italy 63-10 in Rome, kickstarting their campaign after their opening-day defeat.

Hat-tricks from CJ Stander and Craig Gilroy gave the visitors the victory, with the hosts capitulating on home turf.

Here are Saturday's results and standings:

Six Nations 2017: Saturday Results Home Score Away Italy 10-63 Ireland Wales 16-21 England BBC Sport

Six Nations 2017: Latest Standings Pos Team P W D L F A Bonus PTS 1 England 2 2 0 0 40 32 0 8 2 Ireland 2 1 0 1 85 37 2 6 3 Wales 2 1 0 1 49 28 1 5 4 Scotland 1 1 0 0 27 22 0 4 5 France 1 0 0 1 16 19 1 1 6 Italy 2 0 0 2 17 96 0 0 BBC Sport

Saturday Recap

David Rogers/Getty Images

Welsh hearts were shattered by English persistence at the Principality Stadium after the visitors snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Liam Williams' first-half try and the ever-reliable kicking of Leigh Halfpenny appeared to have got the hosts over the winning line, but England coach Eddie Jones' men kept pushing and were rewarded with the score they desperately required.

Ben Youngs crossed the line early in the match as England started fast, but they were pegged back by a determined Welsh back row.

Wales bullied the English as they physically dominated the affair, but Owen Farrell's penalties kept the game tight at the half-time interval.

David Rogers/Getty Images

England never appeared out of the contest, and only two points separated the teams in the final moments.

The Red Rose drove forward, attacking the try line with vigour, but a Welsh turnover appeared to have suffocated England's hopes.

However, a poor clearance from the boot of Jonathan Davies gave the visitors one final chance from deep, and a swift attack from Daly gave the defending champions an unlikely win.

Jones was hugely complimentary of the Welsh after the battle, per BBC Wales Sport:

Former England international Austin Healey was quick to congratulate Jones' tactics:

Italy were outclassed by an Ireland side hell-bent on making a point, as the visitors collected a mammoth victory in Rome.

The scrum was the key for the travelling side, who were physically motivated, and Stander and Gilroy helped themselves to three tries each.

Keith Earls crossed the try line twice in the first half, as Italy's house of cards collapsed in double-quick time.

VINCENZO PINTO/Getty Images

Italy scored a first-half penalty try, but it was merely a consolation for the hosts.

Garry Ringrose also scored a try for Ireland as the attacking rugby dominated the match, forcing the Italians into a perpetual state of retreat.

England lead the standings after their opening victories, and Jones will be delighted how his men have fought in the face of adversity.

The Red Rose were second-best to the Welsh for periods of their encounter, but the reliability of Farrell's kicking allowed the English to claw their way back from the brink of defeat.