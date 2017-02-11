Ian McCall Withdraws from UFC 208 Due to Illness: Latest Comments and Reaction

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Flyweight Ian McCall will not fight as part of Saturday's UFC 208 card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, due to an illness.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported the news and added that McCall went to the hospital Saturday after becoming ill Friday night.

Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com confirmed the news, reporting that a doctor recommended he withdraw due to gastrointestinal issues.

The 32-year-old veteran was scheduled to face Jarred Brooks on the Fox Sports 1 preliminary card.

McCall was originally supposed to take on Neil Seery at UFC Fight Night: Mousasi vs. Hall 2 in November, but he had to pull out of that bout as well due to illness.

Their meeting was rescheduled for UFC 208, however, Seery had to withdraw two weeks ago due to the death of his mother-in-law.

That resulted in Brooks being tabbed as a replacement. It is likely that his fight will be scrapped completely due to the late notice of the change.

McCall boasts a career record of 13-5-1 but hasn't competed inside the Octagon since UFC 183 in January 2015.

Scheduled fights against Dustin Ortiz at UFC Fight Night 73, Justin Scoggins at UFC 201 and Ray Borg at UFC 203 were all canceled for various reasons.