    Russell Westbrook Talks Kevin Durant's Return Ahead of Warriors vs. Thunder

    OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 18: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder point in different directions after the ball went out of bounds at ORACLE Arena on January 18, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2017

    Russell Westbrook has largely avoided talking about Kevin Durant ever since his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate bolted for the Golden State Warriors

    But on Saturday, hours before their squads are scheduled to clash at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Durant's highly anticipated return, Westbrook opened up during a meeting with reporters. 

    "You know, we grew up here together," Westbrook said, according to the Mercury News' Anthony Slater. "And, you know, since then decisions have been made on what’s best for him and his future, and I made a decision that was best for mine, and that’s just how it’s been."

    When asked if he was hurt by Durant's departure, Westbrook said he's "fine" and that "things happen in life." 

    Westbrook also reflected on the fact that he's not on speaking terms with Durant after the two spent eight seasons together. 

    "There’s been many a teammate that I had here before that left me, and they’re my brothersthat I still talk to and that I don’t talk to," he said, per Slater. "It's not just Kevin. There’s many guys that come in and out of Oklahoma City that I (have) a relationship that maybe you guys don’t know about. Obviously with me and Kevin, it’s a bigger stage. It happens."

    When asked if he could reconcile with Durant, Westbrook told reporters "It's not up to me." 

    Westbrook's complete comments can be viewed below, courtesy of Slater: 

    Back in January, Westbrook wasn't in the mood to discuss his relationship with Durant following a 21-point loss to the Warriors at Oracle Arena. When asked if the two were speaking, Westbrook simply responded, "Nah," according to ESPN.com's Royce Young

    Durant acknowledged in a recent interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast that he expects to hear it from the OKC faithful on Saturday night, but he said returning to a place near and dear to him will be special nonetheless. 

    "I just want to see the people that I walked through that hallway to see every game," he said. "I can’t wait to see some of the season-ticket holders on the front row that I got to know [and] some of the people in the stands even though I understand what may happen. I’m still going to reach out and be cordial and let them know that I miss them at least."

    But once the ball is tipped, you can expect Durant to be locked in as ever as the Warriors pursue their third win over the Thunder this season. 

