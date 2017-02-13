Pittsburgh Steelers Guide to the 2017 Free Agent Market

6 of 7

The free agent wideout market is a tricky one; depending on how it plays out, Kenny Britt could be available to the Steelers at a discount. Rob Leiter/Getty Images

With Markus Wheaton out most of the 2016 season with injuries and Martavis Bryant serving an indefinite suspension for multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy, the Steelers had to get creative last season at the wide receiver position. Though they luckily had the services of Antonio Brown, the absences caused Eli Rogers and later, Cobi Hamilton, to take on more prominent roles on offense.

That's not necessarily a bad thing. The Steelers may have found themselves a gem in Rogers, who caught 48 passes for 594 yards and three scores on the year and Hamilton has proven himself a solid backup who can take the field and make plays in a pinch.

But Wheaton is about to be a free agent and won't likely return to the Steelers in 2017 and Bryant's status remains up in the air. While it would come as no surprise that the Steelers focus on wideout in the upcoming draft, they also may choose to use some of their salary cap space to add a veteran as well.

The Steelers, though, will have to be careful. Alongside the expected franchise-tagging of running back Le'Veon Bell, the front office is also working on a contract extension for Brown that could make him the highest-paid player at his position. Thus, Pittsburgh will have to spend wisely on any veteran receiver they sign this offseason.

That rules out the likes of Alshon Jeffery, Vincent Jackson, DeSean Jackson and other top-tier soon-to-be free agents. But the Steelers could take advantage of a saturated market (and a relatively deep draft class) in order to find bargains. Depending on the market, Kenny Britt or even Robert Woods could be possible targets of interest.

And if the Steelers want to take advantage of a smart and physical player closing in on the end of his career, Anquan Boldin is set to be available. There's also the matter of Cordarrelle Patterson to keep in mind; the one-time first-round draft pick never reached his potential with the Minnesota Vikings, but he could be a reclamation project in Pittsburgh in an offense that might just suit him perfectly. At the very least, his return skills could finally mean Brown no longer has to run back punts for Pittsburgh.