Alaves vs. Barcelona: Score and Reaction from 2017 La Liga Match

Barcelona have gone top of La Liga after thrashing Alaves 6-0 at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Saturday. Luis Suarez and Neymar scored inside the final 10 minutes of the first half to put the visitors into a commanding advantage, before strikes from Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic, an own goal from Alexis and Suarez again, followed in the second half.

This was a dress rehearsal of the Copa del Rey final, but it also had major implications in the league table. Barca's win has put them two points ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid, although Los Blancos have played three games less and will be in action later today against Osasuna.

The La Liga official Twitter account relayed both starting lineups, including Barcelona's reshuffled defence, featuring Frenchmen Samuel Umtiti and Lucas Digne:

Things weren't going according to the script early on for Barca, as Alaves closed off space and kept shape well. The visitors were denied time on the ball and clear shooting chances.

However, the Blaugrana's success is built on being able to strike quickly thanks to their awesome quality up top. So it proved as Suarez found the net first after collecting Aleix Vidal's teasing cross and calmly finishing from close range.

The goal confirmed Suarez's place as the most lethal goalscorer in Spain's top flight, according to Squawka Football:

It was a goal that also marked a milestone for Barca under manager Luis Enrique's watch, per Sky Sports Statto:

Buoyed by finally edging in front, Barcelona began moving the ball quicker and found a ruthless streak to quickly double the lead, courtesy of Neymar. The former Santos star showed some keen instincts to react to a loose ball deflected off Suarez to prod in from inside the box.

Finding the net was a great way for Neymar to mark a landmark appearance for Barca:

He also moved above another talented Brazilian attacker in the club's history books:

Refusing to be outdone by his strike partners, Messi bagged Barca's third just shy of the hour mark, as the visitors turned the match into a rout. Messi forced a defensive mistake, before dragging a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

The pint-sized maestro soon thought he'd doubled his tally as Barca went four up. However, Messi's effort deflected in off the unfortunate Alexis.

The visitors didn't exactly need any help finding the net, as Suarez duly proved when he headed on for Rakitic to finish emphatically. Suarez then wrapped up his brace by hammering in Barca's sixth.

The Uruguayan maintained his magnificent scoring run for the Blaugrana, one now exceeding his own manager's efforts as a player:

Barca's day was marred when Vidal went down late on with what appeared to be a serious ankle problem. The versatile defender clashed in the middle of the park and the resulting images were disturbing.

Sid Lowe of the Guardian expressed how unsettling and serious the injury appeared to be:

Events before Vidal's injury meant Barcelona have served notice to Real and the rest of La Liga. The message is Enrique's men won't give up their league title without a fight.

Post-match reaction to follow...