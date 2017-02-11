    World FootballDownload App

    EPL Results Week 25: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal tries to go past Eldin Jakupovic of Hull City during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
    Clive Rose/Getty Images
    Rob BlanchetteFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2017

    Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Arsenal defeated Hull City 2-0 in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

    The brace put the Chilean superstar at the top of the English goalscoring charts after Romelu Lukaku failed to find the net for Everton at Middlesbrough in a goalless draw.

    Manchester United continue to creep up the table, after goals from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial gave the Red Devils a simple 2-0 win against Watford at Old Trafford.

    Later, Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the evening kick-off.

    Here are the latest results and fixtures from England's top division:

    Premier League 1017: Latest Scores and Fixtures
    DateTime (GMT/ET)FixtureScore
    Feb. 1112:30 p.m./7:30 a.m.Arsenal vs. Hull City2-0
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Manchester United vs. Watford2-0
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Middlesbrough vs. Everton0-0
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace1-0
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.Sunderland vs. Southampton0-4
    Feb. 113 p.m./10 a.m.West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion2-2
    Feb. 115:30 p.m./12:30 p.m.Liverpool vs. Tottenham HotspurTBD
    Feb. 121:30 p.m./8:30 a.m.Burnley vs. ChelseaTBD
    Feb. 124 p.m./11 a.m.Swansea City vs. Leicester CityTBD
    Feb. 138 p.m./3 p.m.Bournemouth vs. Manchester CityTBD
    PremierLeague.com

    Here are the latest scoring charts:

    Premier League Top Scorers
    PosPlayerTeamGoals
    1Alexis SanchezArsenal17
    2Romelu LukakuEverton16
    3Diego CostaChelsea15
    3Zlatan IbrahimovicManchester United15
    5Jermain DefoeSunderland14
    5Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur14
    7Dele AlliTottenham Hotspur11
    7Sergio AgueroManchester City11
    9Eden HazardChelsea10
    10Sadio ManeLiverpool9
    WhoScored.com

    Here is the latest table:

    Latest Premier League Standings
    PosTeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Chelsea24192351173459
    2Tottenham Hotspur24148246163050
    3Arsenal25155554282650
    4Manchester City24154549293049
    5Manchester United25139338211748
    6Liverpool24137452302246
    7Everton25118640271341
    8West Bromwich Albion2410683229336
    9Stoke City258893036-632
    10West Ham United2494113241-931
    11Southampton2586112831-330
    12Watford2586112942-1330
    13Burnley2492132635-929
    14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
    15Middlesbrough25410111927-822
    16Leicester City2456132441-1721
    17Swansea City2463152954-2521
    18Hull City2555152249-2720
    19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
    20Sunderland2554162446-2219
    PremierLeague.com

     

    Saturday Recap 

    Sanchez was once again Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's central protagonist as the Gunners crawled past Hull in north London.

    The Chile international was the difference on the day, with the Tigers displaying their recent good form against one of the league's top sides.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
    Clive Rose/Getty Images

    Sanchez tapped home shortly before half-time to give the hosts the advantage at the interval, but the visitors kept Petr Cech busy in the second half as they battled for a point.

    Sam Clucas' deliberate handball in the final seconds of the game saw the Hull man sent off, allowing Sanchez to wrap up the points from the penalty spot for the Gunners.

    There was a strange atmosphere at the Emirates, with Arsenal struggling to find their flowing best, and home fans were relieved when Sanchez claimed his 17th goal of the Premier League campaign.

    Watford's French midfielder Younes Kaboul (R) defends against Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Watford at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west Engla
    LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

    United made easy work of Watford at the Theatre of Dreams, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a flurry of chances to add to his goal total this term.

    Mata grabbed the lead for the hosts after 34 minutes, and Martial's strike on the hour gave United boss Jose Mourinho the three points.

    The Hornets tested David De Gea in the second half, but United remained in control from the earliest moments of the game.

    The victory made United the first team in Premier League history to reach the 2000 points accumulated milestone, as highlighted by Bleacher Report UK:

    Southampton crushed Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, with Black Cats manager David Moyes bemused on the touchline as he witnessed his team collapse by four goals.

    Manolo Gabbiadini's first-half brace gave Saints the advantage. Jason Denayer's own goal and Shane Long's simple finish late on secured the visitors a comprehensive victory in the north-east.

    Sam Allardyce's concerns grow as his Crystal Palace side fell to defeat at Stoke City, with the Potters prevailing 1-0. Joe Allen's second-half strike was enough for Stoke boss Mark Hughes as the hosts claimed a slim victory.

    West Bromwich Albion's Northern Irish defender Jonny Evans (L) and West Bromwich Albion's Northern Irish defender Gareth McAuley (C) celebrate their late equalizer during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and West Bromwich
    IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

    West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion couldn't be separated in east London, as the combatants drew 2-2 in a pulsating contest.

    Nacer Chadli gave the visitors the lead in the opening moments, but goals from Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini appeared to have given the Hammers the win. However, Gareth McAuley's injury-time equaliser stunned home fans as the Baggies stole a point.

    Middlesbrough and Everton failed to hit the back of the net in a goalless draw as Boro 'keeper Victor Valdes foiled Toffees striker Lukaku.

    Lukaku has been on a stunning run of form for the Merseyside team, scoring freely against all comers, but Valdes was in inspired form.

