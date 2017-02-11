EPL Results Week 25: Saturday's 2017 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

Clive Rose/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Arsenal defeated Hull City 2-0 in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The brace put the Chilean superstar at the top of the English goalscoring charts after Romelu Lukaku failed to find the net for Everton at Middlesbrough in a goalless draw.

Manchester United continue to creep up the table, after goals from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial gave the Red Devils a simple 2-0 win against Watford at Old Trafford.

Later, Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the evening kick-off.

Here are the latest results and fixtures from England's top division:

Premier League 1017: Latest Scores and Fixtures Date Time (GMT/ET) Fixture Score Feb. 11 12:30 p.m./7:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Hull City 2-0 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Manchester United vs. Watford 2-0 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Middlesbrough vs. Everton 0-0 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Stoke City vs. Crystal Palace 1-0 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. Sunderland vs. Southampton 0-4 Feb. 11 3 p.m./10 a.m. West Ham United vs. West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Feb. 11 5:30 p.m./12:30 p.m. Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur TBD Feb. 12 1:30 p.m./8:30 a.m. Burnley vs. Chelsea TBD Feb. 12 4 p.m./11 a.m. Swansea City vs. Leicester City TBD Feb. 13 8 p.m./3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Manchester City TBD PremierLeague.com

Here are the latest scoring charts:

Premier League Top Scorers Pos Player Team Goals 1 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 17 2 Romelu Lukaku Everton 16 3 Diego Costa Chelsea 15 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester United 15 5 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 14 5 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 14 7 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 11 7 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 11 9 Eden Hazard Chelsea 10 10 Sadio Mane Liverpool 9 WhoScored.com

Here is the latest table:

Latest Premier League Standings Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 34 59 2 Tottenham Hotspur 24 14 8 2 46 16 30 50 3 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 26 50 4 Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49 29 30 49 5 Manchester United 25 13 9 3 38 21 17 48 6 Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 22 46 7 Everton 25 11 8 6 40 27 13 41 8 West Bromwich Albion 24 10 6 8 32 29 3 36 9 Stoke City 25 8 8 9 30 36 -6 32 10 West Ham United 24 9 4 11 32 41 -9 31 11 Southampton 25 8 6 11 28 31 -3 30 12 Watford 25 8 6 11 29 42 -13 30 13 Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 -9 29 14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 -12 26 15 Middlesbrough 25 4 10 11 19 27 -8 22 16 Leicester City 24 5 6 13 24 41 -17 21 17 Swansea City 24 6 3 15 29 54 -25 21 18 Hull City 25 5 5 15 22 49 -27 20 19 Crystal Palace 25 5 4 16 32 46 -14 19 20 Sunderland 25 5 4 16 24 46 -22 19 PremierLeague.com

Saturday Recap

Sanchez was once again Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's central protagonist as the Gunners crawled past Hull in north London.

The Chile international was the difference on the day, with the Tigers displaying their recent good form against one of the league's top sides.

Sanchez tapped home shortly before half-time to give the hosts the advantage at the interval, but the visitors kept Petr Cech busy in the second half as they battled for a point.

Sam Clucas' deliberate handball in the final seconds of the game saw the Hull man sent off, allowing Sanchez to wrap up the points from the penalty spot for the Gunners.

There was a strange atmosphere at the Emirates, with Arsenal struggling to find their flowing best, and home fans were relieved when Sanchez claimed his 17th goal of the Premier League campaign.

United made easy work of Watford at the Theatre of Dreams, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed a flurry of chances to add to his goal total this term.

Mata grabbed the lead for the hosts after 34 minutes, and Martial's strike on the hour gave United boss Jose Mourinho the three points.

The Hornets tested David De Gea in the second half, but United remained in control from the earliest moments of the game.

The victory made United the first team in Premier League history to reach the 2000 points accumulated milestone, as highlighted by Bleacher Report UK:

Southampton crushed Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, with Black Cats manager David Moyes bemused on the touchline as he witnessed his team collapse by four goals.

Manolo Gabbiadini's first-half brace gave Saints the advantage. Jason Denayer's own goal and Shane Long's simple finish late on secured the visitors a comprehensive victory in the north-east.

Sam Allardyce's concerns grow as his Crystal Palace side fell to defeat at Stoke City, with the Potters prevailing 1-0. Joe Allen's second-half strike was enough for Stoke boss Mark Hughes as the hosts claimed a slim victory.

West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion couldn't be separated in east London, as the combatants drew 2-2 in a pulsating contest.

Nacer Chadli gave the visitors the lead in the opening moments, but goals from Sofiane Feghouli and Manuel Lanzini appeared to have given the Hammers the win. However, Gareth McAuley's injury-time equaliser stunned home fans as the Baggies stole a point.

Middlesbrough and Everton failed to hit the back of the net in a goalless draw as Boro 'keeper Victor Valdes foiled Toffees striker Lukaku.

Lukaku has been on a stunning run of form for the Merseyside team, scoring freely against all comers, but Valdes was in inspired form.