Manchester United vs. Watford: Score and Reaction from 2017 Premier League Match

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial staked his claim for a regular starting place by inspiring the Red Devils to a 2-0 Premier League win over Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

On a day when United's supporters paid tribute to the victims of the Munich air disaster, Martial teed up Juan Mata for the Reds' first goal, before scoring the second himself to cap an outstanding performance in just his 10th league start of the season.

The win moves United above bitter rivals Liverpool, who are in action later, into fifth place. United are also just one point off neighbours Manchester City and a spot in the top four.

United boss Jose Mourinho handed a surprise start to Martial, who has been out of favour recently. The Reds' official Twitter account confirmed the full starting XI:

As for the visitors, Hornets manager Walter Mazzarri included new boys M'Baye Niang and Mauro Zarate in support of target man Troy Deeney, per the club:

United were looking to avoid a seventh home draw of the season and started brightly, passing the ball at pace between the lines. A stylish exchange of passes involving world-record signing Paul Pogba and right-back Antonio Valencia helped fashion a chance for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but the prolific Swede sliced his volley.

Ibrahimovic hadn't quite found his radar, and his accuracy problems continued when he overhit a through ball intended for Mata, even though the Spanish playmaker had gotten behind the Watford back line.

The hosts weren't quite clicking in the final third, but they continued to fashion chances. United's movement in forward areas was also keeping Watford defenders guessing, with Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News describing Ibrahimovic's free role:

What United were missing was the right quality of pass behind the lines. Too often, the home side's final ball lacked the right timing and weight.

While United began to labour, Watford settled into a comfortable and stubborn defensive shape. Going forward, the Hornets were content to strike on the break, with Niang causing United left-back Daley Blind a ton of problems during the early stages.

One other Watford player who looked capable of unlocking United's defence was a lively Zarate. The Argentinian schemer showed some nice touches and impressive vision on Watford's rare forays forward.

United were still the ones with most of the impetus going forward, though. Sadly, assured finishing continued to desert the Red Devils as Ibrahimovic and Pogba both wasted volleys.

Yet, for all United's endeavour, Watford were doing a good job of limiting clear-cut chances from inside the box, with Squawka Football summing up the type of chances United were being reduced to:

When the Red Devils did create better chances, they found Heurelho Gomes up to the challenge, as the Brazilian stopper brilliantly denied an Ibrahimovic header. However, United soon beat Gomes the next time.

The opening goal came from a smart pull-back by Martial to allow Mata to finally apply the finish the hosts needed. Martial hasn't always been favoured by Mourinho, but the numbers show the former AS Monaco man usually makes key contributions when given a chance, per WhoScored.com:

Despite Martial's fine form, United were unable to add to their lead before the break. It didn't help when Ibrahimovic was slow to react to another Martial cross guided expertly across the face of goal.

Still, the hosts were good value to be in front at half-time. There were many strong performances, but Luckhurst singled out Pogba, who hasn't always played up to his ability this season, for particular praise:

Watford needed a spark as the second half began, and nearly got it when right-back Daryl Janmaat had a chance. However, United goalkeeper David De Gea rebuffed the Dutchman's effort. Zarate then went close for Watford, only to see De Gea rise to the occasion again.

The Hornets soon rued those spurned chances when Martial finished superbly after collecting a smart pass from Ibrahimovic. Martial drifted inside and fooled Gomes with a sneaky finish at the near post on the hour mark.

Squawka Football reaffirmed how Martial can be counted on to deliver when he's given a start:

United should have been in cruise control, but Niang kept some threat alive for Watford. The AC Milan loanee teed up Janmaat for a tap in, only for the ex-Newcastle United defender to inexplicably blaze over.

At the other end, Gomes, who was unfortunate to have been beaten twice, saved well from Henrikh Mkhitaryan. In the meantime, Martial gave way to Marcus Rashford, receiving an appropriate standing ovation in the process.

Squawka detailed how effective the French attacker had been:

Even without their star man, United closed out a comprehensive and comfortable victory with the minimum amount of fuss. Three more points gave United a unique piece of history, according to OptaJoe:

Mourinho's men are now also unbeaten in 16 matches in England's top flight. They are looking a good bet to eventually seal a top-four finish.

Post-match reaction to follow...