Jeff Hornacek Criticizes Knicks After Loss to Nuggets

New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek ripped the defensive effort of his starting five Friday night following the team's 131-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets inside a raucous Madison Square Garden.

The group—Derrick Rose, Brandon Jennings, Courtney Lee, Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis—combined to score 84 points in the contest. But their coach was far more interested in talking about their struggles at the other end of the floor, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

"Couldn't guard anybody. Simple as that," Hornacek said. "They should be embarrassed by the way they couldn't guard anybody. So those guys are happy scoring their points. We're going to lose every game."

The Knicks allowed Denver to shoot 56.8 percent from the field, including 50 percent from beyond the arc. The Nuggets also racked up 30 assists. Power forward Nikola Jokic led the way by making 17 of his 23 shots en route to 40 points.

Hornacek took direct aim at Porzingis, who was tasked with trying to slow down Jokic for most of the contest and failed, according to the Daily News.

"With the length, it should help, he should be quicker than that guy," he said. "He should be able to get up on him. He might get overpowered at some point but a lot of (Jokic's) shots, he just lined 'em up. Spun the ball around with the seams and just shot it in. If our guys think that's a challenged shot, we need to redefine what that is."

He also lamented the lack of drive from his entire main unit: "Look at the difference between the first group and the second. They play with effort. They get after guys. A guy who got the ball, they get up on him. They help each other out. First group didn't do that."

The loss was the fourth straight for the Knicks, who are 3-7 over their past 10 games and 22-33 on the regular season. They are 3.5 games out of the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference and could fall out of the playoff picture rapidly if they don't turn things around soon.

Furthermore, Hornacek's public outburst is the latest sign of emotion starting to boil over as the team endures a tumultuous period. New York is also dealing with the Charles Oakley drama from earlier in the week

One thing's for sure: the All-Star break can't come quick enough for the organization. The Knicks have two games before that, however, as they welcome the San Antonio Spurs to MSG on Sunday and then travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.