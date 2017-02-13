Champions League 2017: Round of 16 Leg 1 Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions

    UEFA Champions LeagueDownload App

    Champions League trophy, Coupe des clubs Champions Europeeens during the UEFA Champions League final match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016 at the Giuseppe Meazza San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
    VI-Images/Getty Images
    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    The knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League have conjured some of the most thrilling matches in the history of club football down the years. So, lovers of the beautiful game will be delighted that Europe's premier competition resumes again this week, with 16 sides in the hunt to be crowned as kings of the continent.

    There are some mouthwatering first-leg matches to enjoy, too. On Wednesday, holders Real Madrid host Napoli, while Bayern Munich and Arsenal will battle it out once again at the Allianz Arena.

    Tuesday will see more mammoth matches, with Barcelona taking on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes and Benfica welcoming Borussia Dortmund.

    It's set to be a feast of football. Here is the schedule of matches in full, some key viewing details and a closer look at a couple of these standout ties.

    Champions League 2016-17: Last-16, First-Leg Fixtures
    DateFixturePrediction
    Tuesday, February 14Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona1-1
    Tuesday, February 14Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund2-2
    Wednesday, February 15Real Madrid vs. Napoli2-1
    Wednesday, February 15Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal3-1
    Tuesday, February 21Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid0-1
    Tuesday, February 21Manchester City vs. AS Monaco2-2
    Wednesday, February 22FC Porto vs. Juventus1-2
    Wednesday, February 22Sevilla vs. Leicester City2-0
    Live Stream: BT Sport website (U.K.), FOX Soccer 2Go (U.S.)

    TV Info: BT Sport (UK), FOX Sports (U.S.)

         

    Real Madrid vs. Napoli

    Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after his goal during the UEFA Champions League first leg football match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at BVB stadium in Dortmund, on September 27, 2016. / AFP / PATRIK STOLLARZ
    PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

    Of all the teams Real Madrid could have drawn at this stage of the Champions League after finishing second in their group, Napoli looked to be one of the more favourable. However, on the cusp of the first leg of this tie, the Serie A side represent a much tougher assignment.

    Manager Maurizio Sarri's men have been one of the standout teams to watch in European football this season. In Italy, they've dazzled opponents with their attacking fluidity, inventiveness and incision; they'll feel confident of dumping out the holders as a result.

    The form of Dries Mertens, operating as a false nine this term, has been crucial to their best performances. These numbers from OptaPaolo show how much of a threat he's been in the final third:

    As impressive as Napoli have been, facing Madrid in the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu represents a huge step up.

    Although Madrid haven't been at their best in recent weeks, they are a team that tend to turn up in this competition andparticularly at homeproduced some clutch displays on their way to glory in last season's edition. They will approach this contest with the mindset of champions.

    Zidane has got the best from his players on the big occasion.
    Zidane has got the best from his players on the big occasion.PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

    ESPN FC's David Amoyal believes Los Blancos' pedigree in the competition makes them narrow favourites to beat Napoli:

    As mentioned, the Serie A side will not retreat into a defensive setup at the Bernabeu, especially given the potential value of an away goal in these two-legged ties. That should make for an entertaining affairthe type of fixture that will allow Los Blancos' world-class attacking stars to express themselves.

    Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Napoli

         

    Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

    MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 04: Robert Lewandowski of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Muenchen and FC Schalke 04 at Allianz Arena on February 4, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo
    Boris Streubel/Getty Images

    Once again, Arsenal will have to overcome the might of German champions Bayern Munich if they're to progress in the Champions League.

    These two teams have met six times in the tournament since 2013, with four of those matches coming in the knockout stages. On both occasions, Bayern advanced into the next stage, although the Gunners will sense they're a much more vulnerable prospect as things stand.

    Under manager Carlo Ancelotti, Bayern haven't settled into the groove that made them such a force under former boss Pep Guardiola. Nevertheless, they have so much quality in the final third, per Squawka Football:

    What has yet to emerge is a distinct stylistic identity, leading some who follow the Bavarian side to cast doubts over the Italian coach. Arsenal will hope to prey on those frailties at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

    The Gunners endured a torrid spell recently after losses to Watford and Chelsea in the Premier League. However, they got back to winning ways on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium against Hull City, with Alexis Sanchezas he has done for much of the seasonshining as the lone striker.

    With Sanchez in form, Arsenal will fancy their chances of troubling Bayern.
    With Sanchez in form, Arsenal will fancy their chances of troubling Bayern.GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

    However, James Dall of ESPN feels the Gunners will need to perform to a much higher standard if they're to contain their Champions League opponents:

    What those Arsenal fans who travel to Bavaria will be concerned about is keeping Bayern's attacking stars out. Robert Lewandowski has been a potent force in front of goal, while the supporting cast of Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Thiago Alcantara also need to be marshalled closely.

    They are players who have proved time after time that when the pressure is on, they have the temperament to perform on these grand stages. As of yet, the same cannot be said of Arsenal.

    Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Arsenal

