Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kurt Zouma and Willian

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has admitted that his future is very much uncertain at Stamford Bridge as he approaches a critical stage in his career.

Although one of the most highly rated young centre-backs in the game, Zouma has found chances hard to come by since returning to fitness and may have to move on to pastures new for regular football.

He told French outlet L'Equipe that game time is essential for his development and he'll be sitting down with the Chelsea powers that be to find a solution, via Luke Gardener of Daily Star: "We'll have to see how the second half of the season goes. The team is the priority: first of all, to be champions!

"After that, yes, we'll have to talk, because I'm young, and it's at my age that you have to play the most.

"For the moment, I'm waiting, I'm happy the team is winning, even if at a moment in time, I'm going to have to play if I want to achieve my objectives and get back into the France team.

"There will be discussions, but once again, I'm not worried about all that. For the moment, it's the team that counts."

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Zouma has been sidelined for the best part of the past seven months with a cruciate knee ligament injury, and although Conte isn't rushing the youngster back, it's difficult to see him slotting into the Chelsea rearguard.

David Luiz and Gary Cahill have formed a solid partnership in the heart of the defence, while captain John Terry is an ever-reliable option when called upon.

Cesar Azpilicueta has also thrived since Conte's tactical switch to a back three, and even though Zouma would slot in well, it's difficult to see the new boss changing a winning formula anytime soon.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Either way, such is the 22-year-old's class that he'll find a way back into Conte's plans, and if Chelsea want to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future, they need to give him a clear path back in.

Elsewhere, Conte has revealed he has no intention of selling Brazilian forward Willian amid interest from Manchester United.

As per Jacob Murtagh of the Daily Mirror, the Italian said: "I don't know about this [interest from Manchester United. It is not important. Now is about the present to take the best choice for the team. Then we can talk about the future. But be focused on the present."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Willian was Chelsea's standout player last term but has struggled for regular football so far in 2016-17.

The Blues are looking like runaway Premier League champions even with such a long way to go in the season.

Conte has got his tactics absolutely perfect throughout the campaign, and it's near impossible to see anyone dethroning the league leaders.

Chelsea take on Burnley on Sunday looking to cement their dominance at the top of the table.