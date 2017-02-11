The Rock Making Movie About Paige and Top WWE News from Week of February 11

The six men who will compete inside the Elimination Chamber. Credit: WWE.com

There's always a lot going on inside the WWE ring, and there is usually just as much going on outside the confines of the squared circle.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest stories from the past week.

Goldberg to Challenge Kevin Owens for Universal Championship

As seen on Monday's Raw, Goldberg returned to the ring to accept Brock Lesnar's challenge for a match at WrestleMania 33, but that's not all he did.

During the segment, Goldberg challenged Kevin Owens to put up his Universal Championship at Fastlane.

An overzealous Chris Jericho accepted the challenge on his best friend's behalf, leaving KO on a collision course with one of the biggest names from the Monday Night Wars.

This will be the first time Goldberg has challenged for a wrestling title since Unforgiven 2003, when he won the World Heavyweight Championship from Triple H.

If he ends up winning the belt, it's assumed he would be defending it against Lesnar at 'Mania, but if he doesn't, we could see Y2J and KO achieve their goal of headlining WrestleMania as best friends and opponents.

Good News for Injured NXT Star

NXT fans were upset to find out Shinsuke Nakamura injured his knee during his match against Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, but there is reason to breathe a sigh of relief.

Nakamura was evaluated by the staff at the WWE Performance Center this week, and according to the official NXT Twitter account, he will not require surgery.

Wrestlers expect injuries to come with the job, but WWE has had a bad few years of top Superstars being taken out of action and needing surgery.

With Samoa Joe now on the Raw roster and Nakamura on the shelf, Roode stands unchallenged as the NXT champion. This could be a golden opportunity for a deserving Superstar to be thrust into the spotlight and given a title shot.

The Rock Making Movie About Paige and Her Family

The Rock announced a new project for his Seven Bucks Productions company via his Facebook page this week, based around Paige and her family's life in the European wrestling scene.

Rocky was inspired to make the film after seeing a documentary about the family called The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family.

The film will be written and directed by Stephen Merchant, someone many will know as the co-creator and writer of the British version of The Office.

Merchant is also set to step foot in front of the camera as Caliban in the upcoming Logan. The Rock will have an unspecified role in that film, but considering Paige is just 24, he may be playing himself at a younger age.

Paige has been off WWE television for several months because of suspensions and injuries, but she still features on Total Divas regularly.

With WWE being involved in the project, and The Rock being one of the most influential men in Hollywood, this could end up being the second serious movie about pro wrestling after The Wrestler shocked audiences with its realistic portrayal of the grittier side of the business.

More Names Announced for 2017 Hall of Fame

Kurt Angle will be the headliner for this year's WWE Hall of Fame class, and after the most recent edition of Raw, we know he will be joined by one of the most iconic tag teams of the '80s.

Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, known collectively as The Rock 'n' Roll Express, will join the list of other legendary teams to be inducted over the years.

They haven't been seen in a WWE ring since 1998, but TNA fans recently saw them appear during Matt Hardy's Final Deletion Tag Team Apocalypto match.

Gibson and Morton were a successful duo, but they never held tag team gold in WWE. It's great to see them finally getting their due.

Final Card for WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE is already starting to build the card for WrestleMania 33, but before we get to the biggest show of the year, SmackDown will make a stop off at Elimination Chamber.

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday's event, according to WWE.com: