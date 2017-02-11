    UFC 208Download App

    UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

    BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie of The Netherlands face off during the UFC 208 weigh-in inside Kings Theater on February 10, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
    David McCrackenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2017

    The UFC Women's Featherweight Championship is up for grabs for the first time on Saturday, as Holly Holm looks to break her two-fight losing streak against Germaine de Randamie in a battle between two of the world's most elite strikers.

    Holm was the 135-pound champion before she was dethroned by Miesha Tate via submission in March and then lost to contender Valentina Shevchenko after a three-round decision in July. For De Randamie, this is a huge opportunity to take down one of the biggest names in women's combat sports while cementing her legacy by becoming the first 145-pound champion in the UFC. 

     

    UFC 208 Information

    Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    When: Saturday, Feb. 11

    Time: 10 p.m. ET3

    TV: UFC Pay-Per-View

    Prelims: Fight Pass, Fox Sports 1

     

    Main Card, Odds and Predictions

     

    UFC 208
    BoutDivisionOddsProj. Winner
    Holly Holm vs. Germaine de RandamieFeatherweightde Randamie (-125)de Randamie
    Derek Brunson vs. Anderson SilvaMiddleweightBrunson (-135) Silva
    Jacare Souza vs. Tim BoetschMiddleweightSouza (-500)Souza
    Glover Teixeira vs. Jared CannonierLight HeavyweightTeixeira (-165) Cannonier
    Dustin Poirier vs. Jim MillerLightweightPoirier (-475)Poirier
    Odds Shark

     

    Main Event Prediction 

    In a matchup between two of the world's best strikers, anything can happen. It only takes one straight punch, knee, elbow or kick to take down an opponent, so don't be surprised to see a finish Saturday night. 

    If you believe De Randamie's strategy will be moving forward and swinging for the fences, this fixture could be over before you know it. 

    She suffered a TKO loss to the 135-pound champion, Amanda Nunes, but that won't stop De Randamie from forcing the issue against a fighter like Holm, who has more range and kicking ability than Nunes.

    This is a classic "anything you can do, I can do better" matchup. Holm is the more renowned fighter and has the notch on her belt for becoming the first woman to defeat Ronda Rousey inside of the Octagon—and in such dominant fashion too. But for those sleeping on De Randamie, underestimate her at your own risk.

    A former world champion kickboxer, De Randamie has the ability to out-strike, overpower, outmaneuver and outclass Holm on the feet. 

    Maybe that's why Holm has been working on her grappling and jiu-jitsu so much, as seen in the UFC's Embedded series.

    Look for Holm to circle around De Randamie, looking for an opportunity for a quick takedown. Holm should have a game plan to take this fight to the mat, where she does have an advantage. But as the great Mike Tysonand most recently, De Randamie, per Damon Martin of Fox Sportsonce said: "Everybody has a plan...until they get hit in the face."

    Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    This fight will go into the second round after a less than stellar first round that sees a lot of feints and no real aggressiveness. Holm will most likely finish the first at 10-9 on the cards after scoring a takedown or two, but that will be the highlight of the night for the former bantamweight champion.

    De Randamie will come out with something to prove in Round 2 and will set up a right hook that will stun Holm. The American will then begin to trade blows with De Randamie, which is a big mistake.

    Look for De Randamie to tag Holm with another hook that will put her up against the cage. From there, it'll be De Randamie's fight to lose, as she begins to deliver vicious knees to the body combined with uppercuts to bring Holm to her knees, at which point the referee will stop the fight.

    Prediction: De Randamie defeats Holm in Round 2 via TKO.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 