UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC Women's Featherweight Championship is up for grabs for the first time on Saturday, as Holly Holm looks to break her two-fight losing streak against Germaine de Randamie in a battle between two of the world's most elite strikers.

Holm was the 135-pound champion before she was dethroned by Miesha Tate via submission in March and then lost to contender Valentina Shevchenko after a three-round decision in July. For De Randamie, this is a huge opportunity to take down one of the biggest names in women's combat sports while cementing her legacy by becoming the first 145-pound champion in the UFC.

UFC 208 Information

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

When: Saturday, Feb. 11

Time: 10 p.m. ET3

TV: UFC Pay-Per-View

Prelims: Fight Pass, Fox Sports 1

Main Card, Odds and Predictions

UFC 208 Bout Division Odds Proj. Winner Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie Featherweight de Randamie (-125) de Randamie Derek Brunson vs. Anderson Silva Middleweight Brunson (-135) Silva Jacare Souza vs. Tim Boetsch Middleweight Souza (-500) Souza Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweight Teixeira (-165) Cannonier Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller Lightweight Poirier (-475) Poirier Odds Shark

Main Event Prediction

In a matchup between two of the world's best strikers, anything can happen. It only takes one straight punch, knee, elbow or kick to take down an opponent, so don't be surprised to see a finish Saturday night.

If you believe De Randamie's strategy will be moving forward and swinging for the fences, this fixture could be over before you know it.

She suffered a TKO loss to the 135-pound champion, Amanda Nunes, but that won't stop De Randamie from forcing the issue against a fighter like Holm, who has more range and kicking ability than Nunes.

This is a classic "anything you can do, I can do better" matchup. Holm is the more renowned fighter and has the notch on her belt for becoming the first woman to defeat Ronda Rousey inside of the Octagon—and in such dominant fashion too. But for those sleeping on De Randamie, underestimate her at your own risk.

A former world champion kickboxer, De Randamie has the ability to out-strike, overpower, outmaneuver and outclass Holm on the feet.

Maybe that's why Holm has been working on her grappling and jiu-jitsu so much, as seen in the UFC's Embedded series.

Look for Holm to circle around De Randamie, looking for an opportunity for a quick takedown. Holm should have a game plan to take this fight to the mat, where she does have an advantage. But as the great Mike Tyson—and most recently, De Randamie, per Damon Martin of Fox Sports—once said: "Everybody has a plan...until they get hit in the face."

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

This fight will go into the second round after a less than stellar first round that sees a lot of feints and no real aggressiveness. Holm will most likely finish the first at 10-9 on the cards after scoring a takedown or two, but that will be the highlight of the night for the former bantamweight champion.

De Randamie will come out with something to prove in Round 2 and will set up a right hook that will stun Holm. The American will then begin to trade blows with De Randamie, which is a big mistake.

Look for De Randamie to tag Holm with another hook that will put her up against the cage. From there, it'll be De Randamie's fight to lose, as she begins to deliver vicious knees to the body combined with uppercuts to bring Holm to her knees, at which point the referee will stop the fight.

Prediction: De Randamie defeats Holm in Round 2 via TKO.