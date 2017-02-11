Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Inaki Williams and Emil Forsberg

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly ready to dig deep in their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao frontman Inaki Williams and meet his astronomical buyout clause this summer.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato (via the Daily Mirror), the Reds are the front-runners in the race to sign Williams and are willing to part with €50 million to secure his services.

Williams' deal in La Liga doesn't expire until 2021, but the release clause gives Liverpool the chance to get their man to Anfield if he's deemed worthy of such a big fee.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Well, the statistics don't exactly make for positive reading for Liverpool fans. The 22-year-old has scored just two league goals so far this season, with two more coming in the Copa del Rey, per WhoScored.com.

But there's far more to Williams' game than what's on paper. One of the hardest workers in the Bilbao setup, the frontman is very similar to Sadio Mane in the way he works unselfishly off the ball and creates space for others.

Williams is an expert at peeling off to one of the flanks and laying the ball on a plate for runners from midfield. He's also blessed with lightning pace and quick feet, making him a nightmare for defences across the league.

And it seems he could be open to making the switch to Merseyside, too, saying to Sportium that he's flattered by the Reds' interest (via Tom Olver of Metro):

Lots of things are coming out in the news but I am calm. If [Liverpool] are looking at me it's because I'm doing things well. I'm very lucky. If tomorrow I had to leave I would always be very honest with Athletic. They've given me everything.

At just 22 years of age, Williams still has plenty of time to grow and fulfil his potential, but he doesn't appear a necessary purchase for Jurgen Klopp.

Divock Origi is slightly younger than the Spaniard and is already proving he can cut it at the highest level, while the Reds aren't exactly lacking in talent in their forward line, either.

Elsewhere, Liverpool's chances of landing RB Leipzig star Emil Forsberg have suffered a big blow.

The Sweden international has put pen to paper on a bumper new deal with the Bundesliga outfit that will keep him in Germany until 2022, per James Whaling of Daily Mirror.

Juventus were also said to be interested in signing the winger, but it seems he'll be staying in Saxony for the foreseeable future.

Liverpool's season has hit a bit of a snag since the turn of the year, but their early form wasn't just a stroke of luck—Klopp is building something special at Anfield.

With one or two new additions in the summer, the German manager can restore his side's superpower status. Earning a Champions League place will be all important in drawing big names in.