Maybank Championship Malaysia 2017: Saturday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Masters champion Danny Willett will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Maybank Championship after shooting a fabulous five-under-par 67 on Day 3.

The Englishman carded six birdies and one bogey to reach his 16 under par total and put clear daylight between him and American David Lipsky at the top of the Malaysia leaderboard.

Alexander Levy sits in third place on his own on 12 under, while overnight leader Bernd Wiesberger is among the chasing pack a further shot back:

Willett came into Saturday's round at the Saujana Golf and Country Club sitting pretty on 11 under after two impressive days kicked off his tournament, and he wasted no time in adding to his total on Day 3.

The Green Jacket holder notched up birdies on the third, seventh and eighth, and although a bogey on the fifth slowed him down slightly, he'd done enough to reach the Maybank Championship summit.

When Willett gets his putter going in tournaments, he really gets it going—and Saturday was just one of those red-hot days with the flat stick.

He had his putter to thank for important par saves on the ninth and 10th, from which he was able to kick on and card an impressive birdie on 11—per the European Tour:

Two more birdies followed on 17 and 18, although it could have been a lot sweeter for Willett on his final hole of the day.

Having ripped two shots green-side on the par-five 569-yard hole, the Englishman took dead aim with a wedge and came very close to rounding everything off in style:

Even so, a 67 to add to previous rounds of 66 and 67 represents a welcome return to form for Willett, who could prove very hard to catch on Day 4 if he keeps up this standard of golf.

However, he's in very good company at the top of the leaderboard after a generous day of scoring in Malaysia.

Lipsky, Levy, Gregory Havret and Panuphol Pittayarat all shot 68 or better on Day 3 and will look to get off to fast starts on Sunday to pile the pressure on Willett.

Still, the Englishman hasn't shown any signs of cracking just yet, and as he's one of the best front runners in the game, he looks a great bet to take home the title on Sunday.