WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Stars Who Will Earn WrestleMania 33 Spotlight

Credit: WWE.com

Any pay-per-view event this close to WrestleMania brings with it the opportunity for Superstars to rise to the occasion and deliver performances that earn them the trust of management and, in return, the opportunity to compete at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Sunday night, the SmackDown Live brand will present Elimination Chamber, an event capped off by the namesake gimmick bout for the WWE Championship.

John Cena enters the match with the title around his waist, attempting to successfully retain it. To do so, he will have to overcome five top contenders: AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose and The Miz.

Luke Harper will roll into the event for a showdown with Randy Orton. Hopefully, when the smoke and dust have settled, he will have earned recognition as the most talented, underappreciated big man of his generation.

The women's revolution has spawned three matches for Sunday's show. Becky Lynch takes on Mickie James, Alexa Bliss defends the SmackDown Women's Championship again Naomi and Nikki Bella attempts to settle her differences with Natalya.

The card is stacked with opportunity for all involved.

Whether they seize it and look forward to WrestleMania 33 rather than have regrets is the question.