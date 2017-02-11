Michael Bennett Won't Participate in NFL's Scheduled Trip to Israel

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett pulled out of a scheduled trip to Israel with 9 other NFL players Friday after he discovered it was being sponsored by the Israeli government.

Bennett explained the reasons behind his decision in a post on Twitter:

On Thursday, The Nation published an open letter from activists Angela Davis, Alice Walker, John Carlos and Craig Hodges, among others, asking the NFL delegation to Israel to re-evaluate its decision.

"Based on the public dedication to social justice that many of you share, it came as a surprise to us to see that you will be going on a tour of Israel next week sponsored by the Israeli government as part of an effort to get you to 'become ambassadors of goodwill for Israel,'" the letter read. "What Palestinians face due to Israeli policies is familiar to black and brown communities in the United States and vice versa."

Other members of the reported delegation include Miami Dolphins tight end Delanie Walker, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell, San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde, Denver Broncos running back Justin Forsett, Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Dan Williams and former Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

However, it appears Stills could join Bennett and remain stateside after he replied to Bennett's tweet and noted that he "couldn't have said it any better."

The Nation also reported players initially mentioned as members of the delegation "are reevaluating whether they will attend."