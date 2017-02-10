    MLBDownload App

    Jose Fernandez's Estate Facing Lawsuits from Families of 2 Boat Crash Victims

    CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 18: Jose Fernandez #16 of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on August 18, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
    Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 11, 2017

    Lawsuits have been filed against the estate of deceased Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez by the families of the other two men killed in a fatal boating accident off South Beach last September. 

    According to the Sun Sentinel's Rafael Olmeda, the parents of Eduardo Rivero and Emilio Jesus Macias filed $2 million lawsuits citing negligence and personal injury. 

    Toxicology reports released in late October revealed Fernandez was legally drunk and had cocaine in his system at the time of the accident, per ESPN.com news services

    Fernandez owned the boat involved in the accident, according to Olmeda, but it's yet to be determined who was driving at the time of the crash. 

    "The Rivero and Macias families are deeply scarred by the loss of their sons," attorney Christopher Royer said in a statement Friday, per Olmeda. "We remain open to a settlement and are hopeful a prompt resolution can be achieved to spare these families, and that of Jose Fernandez too, from any additional suffering."

    Attorney Ralph Fernandez, who is representing the ballplayer's family, disclosed that a settlement between the parties is "highly unlikely."

