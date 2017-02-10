UFC 208 Holm vs. De Randamie: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions
UFC 208 is almost upon us, and the event is, quite simply, weird.
In some ways, this can be looked at as an "old guard vs. new breed" card, filled with fights like Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson, Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier and Jim Miller vs. Dustin Poirier. On the other hand, it is also filled with matchups between fighters in radically different stages in their careers. Holly Holm is challenging for the vacant 145-pound title despite being on a two-fight losing streak, and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza is fighting a middling Tim Boetsch despite being a legitimate title contender.
It's hard what to make of this event and what it will lead to for the numerous talents therein. All that aside, the Bleacher Report predictions team is here to put their names on the line to pick the winners for these odd fights.
Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller
Nathan McCarter
I've counted out Miller so many times and he keeps coming back, but I'm going to count him out again. Poirier is quicker to the draw than Miller. That's the ultimate difference. If he can avoid a scramble on the mat, he should breeze toward a decision.
Poirier, unanimous decision
Scott Harris
The miles are beginning to show on Jim Miller, even as Poirier hits his stride. Miller is an enormously popular action fighter (and with good reason), but Poirier and his well-rounded game should be able to stave off Miller's mat craft.
Poirier, unanimous decision
Craig Amos
Poirier holds an edge in the stand-up, and he'll win by keeping the action there. He'll even put Miller away inside the distance, tallying damage through the first half of the fight before ending things late in Round 2.
Poirier, TKO, Rd. 2
Steven Rondina
I thought Miller was on a one-way train to Bellator less than a year ago. Now, he's on a three-fight winning streak! What a sport! That said, I don't think Miller is the kind of fighter that remains competitive against top-10 fighters, or anything close to it. He'll either drop a handy decision here or get wounded standing and finished on the mat.
Poirier, unanimous decision
Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier
McCarter
I probably give Cannonier a better shot than most, and you know what? I'll pick him. What's there to lose? Teixeira is pretty slow. That'll give Cannonier a chance to upend the former title challenger and make a statement in the dreadful light heavyweight division.
Cannonier, unanimous decision
Harris
Ladies and gentlemen, the UFC light heavyweight division! Cannonier is a heavy striker with the tools to keep Teixeira and his pressure game on the outside. For a while. Ultimately, Glover will dirty this up and brandish that left hook and takedown game.
Teixeira, unanimous decision
Amos
Cannonier might have his moments, but I'm more a disciple of Scott's view than Nathan's. Teixeira will overcome Cannonier's initial onslaught and pull away. I expect him to find the finish, too.
Teixeira, TKO, Rd. 3
Rondina
I think Cannonier has a great future ahead of him in the light heavyweight division, but this is just too much, too soon in my book.
Teixeira, unanimous decision
Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza vs. Tim Boetsch
McCarter
Jacare probably should be getting a title shot, but a contentious decision against Yoel Romero shoved him backwards. Boetsch has power, but Jacare has everything. A first-round submission is on tap here. They clinch, go to the fence, Jacare scores an inside trip and then meticulously moves toward a submission.
Souza, submission, Rd. 1
Harris
My kid's college fund on Jacare Souza. He seems to be in better shape and better form with each contest. Boetsch is big and scary, but his cardio concerns match up unfavorably with Souza's, as do his grappling skills.
Souza, submission, Rd. 2
Amos
Souza is better at mixed martial arts than Boetsch is. A lot better.
Souza, submission, Rd. 1
Rondina
Boetsch is a big, tough dude and, quite frankly, I wouldn't be shocked to see him rumble his way to a surprise knockout. The significantly more probable outcome, however, is that he gets taken down and submitted without too much trouble.
Souza, submission, Rd. 2
Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson
McCarter
Zero faith in Silva here. If Brunson goes near-insane as he did in his last bout, there'll be a similar result. That was a very confusing performance. I don't expect the same on Saturday. Silva just cannot take the same shots he used to, and Brunson has power. He'll get clipped and finished. More depression for longtime MMA fans who adore the former champion.
Brunson, TKO, Rd. 1
Harris
It says something that Brunson is only a narrow favorite against a 41-year-old ex-champ with no clean wins since Stephan Bonnar in 2012. And you know what? Give me the underdog. Brunson will rush forward and find one of those surgical counters waiting for him. The great Anderson Silva gets one more bite of the glory apple.
Silva, TKO, Rd. 1
Amos
Poor Brunson. It takes him forever to get noticed. Then, when he finally loses, everyone suddenly forgets how good he is. That's the only explanation I can think of for the relatively narrow odds and Scott actually picking Silva, who by the way, has not won a fight in nearly five years. This is Brunson's fight. Easily.
Brunson, TKO, Rd. 2
Rondina
Silva would've had a lot of trouble with Brunson back in his heyday. And today? Yeah, not looking great for the champ.
Brunson, TKO, Rd. 2
Holly Holm vs. Germaine De Randamie
McCarter
If you checked my head-to-toe breakdown, you know where I'm going with this. I'm expecting Holm to have a grappling-heavy gameplan against De Randamie. In the early rounds, Holm clinches and wears on De Randamie against the fence. By mixing in takedown attempts, she'll lower De Randamie's output and take away some leg kicks.
Once in the championship rounds, Holm finds success with takedowns on a tired De Randamie. A choke won't be far behind. Holm makes history as a two-division champion.
Holm, submission, Rd. 4
Harris
It will be hard to watch either woman lose. Both are charismatic and talented. De Randamie is bigger and an excellent pure striker. This is not a gimme for Holm but she'll get it done, using all five rounds to chip away and wear down the Dutchwoman.
Holm, unanimous decision
Amos
I like Nathan's take on this matchup. I can see Holm mixing in some takedowns to surprise her opponent, which will be a valuable tool to employ. I'm not as confident that those takedowns will parlay into a submission, but they will be enough to give Holm a decisive edge on the scorecards.
Holm, unanimous decision
Rondina
Honestly, I feel like De Randamie has the right tools to beat Holm and, quite frankly, pretty much anyone else in the UFC's women's divisions (including Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg). The trouble is that she's still a part-time fighter, and that's going to limit her against any elite opponent.
Holm, unanimous decision
