UFC 208 Holm vs. De Randamie: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Predictions

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 208 is almost upon us, and the event is, quite simply, weird.

In some ways, this can be looked at as an "old guard vs. new breed" card, filled with fights like Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson, Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier and Jim Miller vs. Dustin Poirier. On the other hand, it is also filled with matchups between fighters in radically different stages in their careers. Holly Holm is challenging for the vacant 145-pound title despite being on a two-fight losing streak, and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza is fighting a middling Tim Boetsch despite being a legitimate title contender.

It's hard what to make of this event and what it will lead to for the numerous talents therein. All that aside, the Bleacher Report predictions team is here to put their names on the line to pick the winners for these odd fights.