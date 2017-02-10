Red Wings, Tigers Owner Mike Ilitch Dies at Age 87

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Mike Ilitch, who has owned the Detroit Red Wings since 1982 and Detroit Tigers since 1992, died Friday at the age of 87.

Ilitch's son Christopher issued a statement through Ilitch Holdings Inc. about his father.

"My father was a once-in-a-generation entrepreneur, visionary and leader, setting the tone for our organization and our family," said Ilitch, per ESPN.com. "He made such a positive impact in the world of sports, in business and in the community, and we will remember him for his unwavering commitment to his employees, his passion for Detroit, his generosity to others and his devotion to his family and friends."

Red Wings general manager Ken Holland praised Ilitch after learning about his death, describing him as "the very best, nobody better. He was passionate not only about the team but the city of Detroit," per ESPN's Pierre LeBrun.

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher and current Fox Sports broadcaster C.J. Nitkowski echoed Holland's sentiments:

The Tigers and Red Wings posted the same image remembering Ilitch:

Former Tigers manager Jim Leyland told Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press he was "crushed right now. He did so much for me."

During Ilitch's tenure as a sports owner, he led his teams to 35 combined playoff appearances. Before he bought the Red Wings, they had just one playoff appearance in the previous 11 seasons. The Tigers went 19 years between postseason appearances before winning the American League Central in 2006.

The Red Wings won four Stanley Cup titles in 1997-98, 2002, 2008, and the Tigers reached the World Series in 2006 and 2012 with three other playoff appearances in 2011, 2013-14.

Ilitch's success with the Red Wings led to him being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2003.