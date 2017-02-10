Jordan Spieth at Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2017: Friday Score and Reaction

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The weather was dreary Friday at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California; however, Jordan Spieth's game was anything but.

Playing the Spyglass Hill portion of the proceedings, Spieth fired a seven-under 65 to move to 10 under for the championship.

Spieth owns a share of first place alongside Derek Fathauer at the conclusion of his round, with Jason Day and Patrick Reed in the hunt right behind them:

Here's a complete look at Spieth's scorecard from Friday afternoon's outing:

Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Jason Spieth's Round 2 Scorecard Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 Rd. 2 Score 5 3 3 3 3 4 4 5 3 Overall -7 -8 -8 -9 -9 -9 -10 -9 -10 Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 Rd. 2 Score 4 4 2 4 5 2 4 3 4 Overall -3 -4 -5 -5 -5 -6 -6 -7 -7 Source: PGATour.com

Spieth started on the back nine at Spyglass, and it didn't take long for him to heat up.

The world's sixth-ranked player carded birdies on Nos. 11 and 12, and he moved comfortably into red numbers after shooting three under Thursday.

A bogey-free back nine was complemented by another pair of birdies on Nos. 15 and 17, and it wasn't long before the 23-year-old was perched atop the pack.

In the midst of Spieth's run up the leaderboard, ESPN.com's Jason Sobel pointed to the two-time major champion's scorching stylings over the past few weeks:

The birdies continued to fall on the front nine, and he established a two-shot lead following a calm putt at No. 2, as the PGA Tour documented on Twitter:

But even when Spieth wasn't making birdies, he was flashing impressive form around the greens.

Carl Steward of the Bay Area News Group observed as much when Spieth saved par on Nos. 5 and 6 thanks to his proficiency with the putter:

Spieth closed things out on the front nine in birdie-bogey-birdie fashion, just narrowly avoiding a blemish-free scorecard.

But despite that brief hiccup, Spieth is staring down a title at Pebble Beach and will be tasked with keeping his momentum rolling when the third round gets underway.

Based on the way he's performed so far this season, that shouldn't be a daunting task.