Angola Stadium Crowd Stampede Results in Multiple Fatalities, Many More Injuries

VI-Images/Getty Images

At least 17 people have died in a stampede at an Angolan football stadium in Uige.

According to Sky News, hundreds of people rushed into the January 4th Stadium to watch a match, believed to have been between local teams Santa Rita and Recreativo do Libolo.

Ernesto Luis, the director of a local hospital, described the scene: "There had been a push that led to the suffocation of people. Some people had to walk on the top of other people."

Premier League club Manchester City took to Twitter to express their condolences:

According to the BBC, the stadium only had a capacity of 8,000. Witnesses say many more fans turned up for the match.

Per the report, five people are still in serious condition.