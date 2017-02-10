    Chicago BearsDownload App

    Alshon Jeffery: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Free-Agent WR

    FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2016, file photo, Chicago Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) runs off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Chicago. The NFL has suspended Chicago Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery four games without pay for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, another big blow for a struggling team. The suspension announced Monday, Nov. 14,2016, takes effect immediately. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
    February 10, 2017

    After playing last season under the franchise tag with the Chicago Bears, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery will be looking for a more secure long-term contract from a team this offseason.

    Report: Eagles Will Look at Jeffery

    Friday, Feb. 10

    Per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, "several league sources anticipate" the Philadelphia Eagles are going to be in the mix for Jeffery's services.

    The Eagles were actively trying to upgrade their receiving corps before the trade deadline on November 1, with Pro Football Talk noting they had discussions with the San Francisco 49ers about Torrey Smith.

    During that time, La Canfora speculated the Eagles could also inquire about Jeffery because general manager "Howie Roseman loves to make deals" and rookie quarterback Carson Wentz "needs weapons on the outside."

    Nothing wound up coming of those rumors, as the Eagles stood pat and lost five straight games from Week 11 through 15 en route to a 7-9 record.

    After Week 12, Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus ranked Philadelphia's receiving corps as the NFL's fourth-worst group because "it’s nearly impossible for an offense to have success through slot receivers alone, yet that’s what the Eagles have at the moment."

    Jeffery does come with some baggage after being suspended four games last November for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He also missed seven games in 2015 due to various injuries to his hamstring, groin and shoulder.

    When healthy, Jeffery is one of the NFL's most productive players. He had back-to-back seasons with at least 1,100 yards in 2013 and 2014 and has averaged 15.4 yards per reception over the last two seasons despite the Bears using four different starting quarterbacks during that span.

    The Eagles desperately need a No. 1 wide receiver to help Wentz take advantage of the promise he showed as a rookie with 3,782 yards and 16 touchdowns.

