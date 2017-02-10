    Real SociedadDownload App

    La Liga Table 2017: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 22 Results

    Real Sociedad's midfielder Asier Illarramendi (C) reacts as he scores during the Spanish league football match RCD Espanyol vs Real Sociedad at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat on February 10, 2017. / AFP / Josep Lago (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)
    JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images
    Gianni Verschueren February 10, 2017

    Real Sociedad continued their bid to finish the 2016-17 La Liga season inside the top four with another win on Friday, as the Basques battled to a 2-1 triumph at Espanyol.

    The in-form Catalans gave La Real quite the contest, but goals from Carlos Vela and Asier Illarramendi secured the win. Hernan Perez scored a wonderful goal for the hosts.

    Here's a look at the latest standings following Friday's result:

    La Liga Standings
    PosTeamPLWDLGFGAGDPts
    1Real Madrid1914415117+3446
    2Barcelona2113625518+3745
    3Sevilla2113444328+1543
    4Real Sociedad2213273631+541
    5Atletico Madrid2111643616+2039
    6Villarreal219842814+1435
    7Athletic Club219572625+132
    8Espanyol228863029+132
    9Eibar219573229+332
    10Celta Vigo209383133-230
    11Las Palmas217773132-128
    12Alaves216962122-127
    13Real Betis206592131-1023
    14Malaga215792835-722
    15Valencia2054112940-1119
    16Deportivo La Coruna204792532-719
    17Leganes2146111535-2018
    18Sporting Gijon2134142243-2113
    19Granada2127121744-2713
    20Osasuna2117132346-2310
    WhoScored.com

     

    Friday's outing started in disappointing fashion for La Real, who lost star forward Willian Jose to injury just a few minutes into the contest. Sports writer Simon Harrison feared it could have a major impact on the rest of their campaign:

    The Basques played well during the opening stages, however, and Vela gave the visitors the lead after 26 minutes with a nice finish.

    But once La Real had the lead, the visitors sat back and invited trouble. With 10 minutes left to play in the half, Perez pulled the hosts level with a fantastic goal. He was sent through with a fine pass and wrong-footed two defenders before blasting home from close range, to the delight of BeIN Sports USA's Ryan Catanese:

    La Real took control of the ball to start the second half, and Vela went close to restoring the lead after 54 minutes.

    It was team-mate Illarramendi who took care of the scoring, however, producing a fine strike that had his team's official Twitter account buzzing:

    Espanyol pushed for a late equaliser, but La Real displayed great maturity in seeing out the match. The result sees the Basques leap over Atletico Madrid in the standings, but the Rojiblancos still have a match in hand.

    Leaders Real Madrid face a trip to lowly Osasuna on Saturday and are expected to cruise to yet another win. The hosts have won just a single match all season long and field the league's worst-ranked defence.

    Manager Zinedine Zidane still expects a difficult trip, however:

    Barcelona's trip should be slightly more difficult, as the Catalans face an in-form Alaves side. The Basques sit well ahead of the relegation zone and qualified for the final of the Copa del Rey, turning the 2016-17 campaign into something of a Cinderella run.

    Atletico Madrid host Celta Vigo, who have won three of their last four matches in La Liga.

