Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2017: Friday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Matt York/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

After rain forced most players off the course before finishing the first round at the 2017 Pebble Beach National Pro-Am yesterday, Jordan Spieth was able to put himself atop the leaderboard at 10 under par before fog stopped play on Friday.

Derek Fathauer was riding an eight-under through 16 holes to match Spieth's total score before play was suspended.

The PGA Tour Media's official Twitter account announced play will resume Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Here's the full leaderboard following Friday's action from Pebble Beach:

Spieth finished his first round at three under par, the same score he carried with him after walking off the rain-soaked course after 16 holes on Thursday. He kicked things into high gear during the second round with four birdies on his first nine holes.

After making the turn, Spieth showed off his skills on the green with this birdie on the second hole, via the PGA Tour:

Even though Spieth has yet to win a PGA Tour event this season, ESPN's Jason Sobel did note the 23-year-old has not seen his performance fall off a cliff:

Spieth did struggle with his putter on Thursday, missing four putts on attempts that were less than six feet from the hole, so his ability to stave off disaster long enough to let him turn things around speaks to his mental and physical talent.

With the course conditions having been largely unfavorable to this point, Spieth's putter is going to play a significant role in ending his nine-month streak without a win on the PGA Tour.

As Fathauer continued to bring the pressure late in the round, Spieth hardly wavered and was able to get his score to 10 under par with a birdie on his final hole. It did save him from going into the clubhouse on a down note after hitting an ill-timed bogey on No. 8.

Further down the leaderboard at four under par, Dustin Johnson came into this tournament with a near-decade-long run of dominance, per the PGA Tour:

Johnson was able to make it through 36 holes, firing a 69 in the second round to lower his score. He's still got a long road to go before catching Spieth and Fathauer.

Much closer to Spieth and Fathauer is Jason Day. The world's top-ranked player appeared to be on his way to posting the low score in the second round. He was seven under par through 12 holes (nine under par for the tournament) and had a run of three straight birdies before play stopped.

This is Day's third PGA Tour event of the season, though he hasn't quite looked like himself in the previous two, with a 12th-place finish at the SBS Tournament of Champions and a missed cut two weeks ago at the Farmers Insurance Open.

No one needed to push the panic button on Day after those past six rounds, but if there was any concern he was in a slump, his efforts through 12 holes in the second round Friday quieted everyone.

Looking ahead to Saturday, the good news is the weather forecast calls for a clear and sunny day. Weather.com lists high temperatures of 57 degrees with only a 10 percent chance of precipitation.

There are still 121 players who have to finish the second round before the third round can begin, so expect a lot of movement on the leaderboard that hopefully doesn't get impacted due to fatigue because of the extra golf.