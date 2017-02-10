Phil Jackson: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Knicks President's Future

BRYAN R. SMITH/Getty Images

New York Knicks executive chairman James Dolan expects team president Phil Jackson to complete the five-year contract he signed in 2014.

Bleacher Report's Howard Beck passed along comments Dolan made during a radio appearance on the Michael Kay Show on ESPN New York. He stated he'll honor the entire agreement with Jackson and he doesn't expect either side to utilize their opt-out clause this year.

Ian Begley of ESPN provided further insight from Dolan: "Whether I like the results or don't like the results, I am going to honor that agreement to the end. … He has my support."

Jackson signed the five-year, $60 million pact in March 2014. The longtime NBA head coach, who won 11 championships during his time with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, was tasked with getting the team back into contention nearly two decades since their last NBA Finals appearance (1999).

The Knicks have made little on-court progress in almost three years since he arrived, though.

New York went 17-65, the second-worst record in the league, during his first full season in charge. It only showcased moderate improvement in 2015-16, finishing 32-50 and missing the playoffs in the Eastern Conference by 12 games.

The Knicks attempted to make some quick fixes last offseason. They acquired former NBA MVP Derrick Rose in a trade with the Chicago Bulls and signed Joakim Noah, Courtney Lee and Brandon Jennings to bolster a roster that featured Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis.

Those moves didn't lead to a sudden surge up the standings, however. They currently hold a 22-32 record and have watched their playoff hopes start to fade while going 3-7 over their past 10 games.

In addition, Jackson hasn't seen eye-to-eye with Anthony, which has led to a flurry of speculation about the star forward's future ahead of the Feb. 23 trade deadline. Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Mannix of The Vertical reported the team president is "determined" to move him before the deadline.

Add in the recent Charles Oakley drama and it's fair to say the Knicks' season, which began with optimism, is rapidly falling apart. And it's not clear whether it can be saved.

Yet, Dolan doesn't expect changes at the top of the organization. It will be interesting to see whether his stance changes if the remaining portion of the season is as disappointing as the first 54 games.