Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Clarifies Comments on Dom Capers, Packers' Play-Calling

Brian D. Kersey/Getty Images

After making a post on Instagram that some perceived as a slight to defensive coordinator Dom Capers, Green Bay Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix clarified his comments on Twitter Friday.

As seen in the following Instagram post bidding farewell to released cornerback Sam Shields, Clinton-Dix made mention of Capers' play-calling:

To follow up on his comments, Clinton-Dix sent out a series of tweets in which he insisted that he was fully behind Capers:

All bulls--t about Dom. It was more for my teammates (coworkers) that complain about the play calling. Instead of just playing the call. ... Dom Capers' play calling is good enough. We have to get the play executed as a defense. This a business. I'm all in with Dom, so miss me [with] that. ... [People] who don't know a lick about football, just watch the game and shut the hell up. Ain't no sneak dissin [with] me. ... I'll never throw [people] under the bus. I want everybody to get they crumbs in this game including coaches. I ride with my entire organization.

Green Bay finished 2016 with a 10-6 record and an NFC North title after starting 4-6. It also advanced all the way to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Packers were torched by quarterback Matt Ryan in that contest, however, to the tune of 392 yards and four touchdowns.

Green Bay ranked 22nd in yardage allowed and 21st in scoring defense during the regular season.

Clinton-Dix enjoyed his best individual campaign, though, by racking up 80 tackles and five interceptions en route to the Pro Bowl.