Chelsea Transfer News: Latest on Willian and Sead Kolasinac Rumours

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted he has no intention of selling Willian after the player revealed Manchester United were keen on signing him.

The Brazilian international has become a vital part of the Blues' setup since joining from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and was named the club’s Player of the Year last term. Speaking about the speculation, Conte insisted he was not aware of any interest in the forward from the Red Devils.

"I don’t know about this [interest from Man United]," the Italian said, per Jacob Murtagh of the Daily Mirror. "It is not important. Now is about the present to take the best choice for the team. Then we can talk about the future. But be focused on the present."

Conte was asked about United’s alleged pursuit on the back of quotes from the player himself. "There was interest, yes," he told Globo Esporte (h/t Allan Valente of Sky Sports). "From Manchester United, because [Jose] Mourinho is there too."

Interest in Willian from his former manager would be understandable. The Brazilian is electric with the ball at his feet, after all, able to breeze past defenders with his blistering speed or pick passes in the final third. Underpinning all his natural talent is a tremendous work ethic too.

Per OptaJoe, in addition to all of those positive traits, Willian is supremely gifted in set-piece situations:

This season, the Brazilian hasn’t been a guaranteed starter in Conte’s 3-4-3 setup, with Pedro lining up frequently alongside Eden Hazard and Diego Costa in a front three. However, when Willian has been called upon, he’s done a fine job in a variety of different roles.

Given his versatility, dynamism and flair, it’d be a massive surprise if Chelsea were to entertain any bids for Willian. He’ll have a huge role to play next term when the club is back in the UEFA Champions League, competing on both the domestic and European fronts.

Bayern Munich Join Sead Kolasinac Pursuit

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato.com), Bayern Munich are ready to rival Chelsea, Juventus and Arsenal in the race to sign Schalke star Sead Kolasinac at the end of the campaign.

In the piece, it’s suggested the German champions are looking to strengthen their full-back options, with captain Philipp Lahm set to retire when the campaign concludes. Kolasinac is out of contract this summer and could join any of the aforementioned sides on a free transfer.

It’s suggested in the report the Blues, Arsenal and Juventus have reached out to the player about a potential switch. Here’s a look at why he could be a fine pickup:

For Chelsea, the interest in the Bosnia-Herzegovina international makes a lot of sense. Conte’s utilisation of wing-backs would suit Kolasinac, and he’d provide ample competition to Marcos Alonso, who has performed admirably on the left flank in 2016-17.

Fox Sports’ Keith Costigan hailed the 23-year-old’s display recently in a 1-1 draw against Bayern:

Kolasinac looks like he’s ready to take the step up to a juggernaut of the European game, and the opportunity to join any of the teams linked would surely appeal to him.

Chelsea would perhaps appeal more than most, though. Not only does the setup used by Conte suit his attributes, he’d find it tough to usurp Alex Sandro and David Alaba at Juventus and Bayern, respectively, for a regular spot in the starting XI.