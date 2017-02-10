    Phoenix SunsDownload App

    Alex Len Suspended for Leaving Suns Bench During Altercation vs. Grizzlies

    WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: Alex Len #21 of the Phoenix Suns rests during a break in the game against the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center on November 21, 2016 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images
    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2017

    Phoenix Suns center Alex Len was suspended for the team's game against the Chicago Bulls on Friday for leaving the bench during a brawl against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

    K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune relayed the NBA's announcement, and Ben Golliver of SI.com confirmed the news.

    The incident in question occurred late in Phoenix's loss to Memphis, as a shoving match broke out and Len vacated the sidelines to get involved.

    Len has appeared in 51 games this season, averaging 7.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest.

    The former No. 5 overall pick out of Maryland has primarily served in a bench role behind starter Tyson Chandler.

    With Len out for Friday, the Suns will be without their No. 2 rebounder and one of only two true centers on their roster.

    Chandler will likely play added minutes for the 16-37 Suns, while Alan Williams may feature more prominently alongside forwards Jared Dudley and Marquese Chriss.

