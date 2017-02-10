Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Hugo Lloris and Demarai Gray

    Tottenham HotspurDownload App

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
    Gianni Verschueren
February 10, 2017

    La Liga expert Guillem Balague doesn't believe Real Madrid are after Tottenham Hotspur star Hugo Lloris, while Spurs are being linked with Leicester City winger Demarai Gray.

    The Daily Telegraph's Matt Law previously reported Real saw Lloris as their backup plan in case a move for Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois fell through. Although Spurs were confident the France international wouldn't leave, Los Blancos' interest was cause for concern.

    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    But as reported by Sky Sports, Balague doesn't think Real are genuinely interested, as he said: "I understand Hugo Lloris is not on Real Madrid's radar; it is clear to me that he will remain at Spurs. Thibaut Courtois is an easier option than [Manchester United's] David de Gea, who remains their No. 1 target. Courtois is second on the wish list, and Real are confident they will get either Courtois or De Gea."

    De Gea and Courtois have both been linked with Los Blancos on numerous occasions, while links with Lloris have been rarer.

    The France international regularly pops up in transfer speculation―as shared by BetVictor, Spurs fans have gotten used to persistent rumours:

    The Spanish capital isn't usually mentioned as a potential destination, however.

    The 30-year-old has been Tottenham's regular starter for years now after arriving in England in 2012. With the club ever improving and battling for a regular spot in the UEFA Champions League, Lloris seems to be in a perfect place right now.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at White Hart Lane on January 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Real's current starter is Keylor Navas, a great goalkeeper in his own right who is the same age as Lloris. If Los Blancos are to invest in a new stopper, they'll likely chase a younger option or someone who would be a clear upgrade.

    Lloris signed a new deal with Spurs in December, per the club's official Twitter account, so there's no reason to believe he would push for the move:

    Interested clubs may very well enquire about Lloris, but a move seems highly unlikely.

    Elsewhere, Tom Collomosse of the London Evening Standard has once again linked Spurs with a move for Gray, a longtime target who moved to Leicester City last year.

    The youngster emerged as a top talent at Birmingham City and has impressed since joining the Premier League champions. He mainly stands out for his raw pace, which is said to be the main reason Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is interested.

    LEICESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Demarai Gray of Leicester City celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round replay match between Leicester City and Derby City at The King Power Stadium on February 8, 2017 in Le
    Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

    According to Collomosse, Pochettino is looking to add English talent to his squad, with Wilfried Zaha and Ross Barkley also linked. Gray appears to be the main target, however.

    The 20-year-old isn't yet a regular starter for the Foxes, but when he plays, he consistently flashes his talent. Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri is a fan of the youngster, per BBC Leicester Sport:

    He's only been at the club for little over a year now, however, so it would take a major offer to pry him from the Foxes' grasp.

