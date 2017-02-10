Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi reportedly wants to be relieved of some on-field responsibility before agreeing to sign a new contract at the Camp Nou.

According to Marca's Chris Winterburn, the 29-year-old is not holding off on a decision to commit to a new deal for financial reasons. He wants assurances that some of the burden to create for the team will be taken from him.

In the report, it's noted Barcelona have not found a replacement for former captain Xavi Hernandez; subsequently, some playmaking duties have been thrust onto Messi.

"He would be entrusted with bringing everything together in addition to helping Neymar and Luis Suarez acclimatise to their roles in the front three, and this is what has led to the current stalemate," the piece stated. "Messi has been overrelied upon throughout Luis Enrique's tenure, and it is believed he is now tired of this dynamic."

Messi's contract situation has plenty tied to the Blaugrana concerned. The Argentina international's current deal is to expire in 2018.

Sports journalist Rafael Hernandez insisted earlier this season too much is entrusted to the Barcelona icon at the moment:

So far this season, Messi has looked at ease with such responsibility, though. While Barcelona may trail Real Madrid by a point in La Liga having played two games more, it's through no fault of their No. 10, who has taken games by the scruff of the neck and attempted to haul the team to victories.

Given how good Messi is, there does seem to be a temptation for those in the Blaugrana jersey to give him the ball as often as possible, something that's been especially evident when Andres Iniesta hasn't been involved this season.

Barcelona supporters will be hopeful the midfield dynamic is tweaked to bring some creativity and control back to the centre of the field, although it'd be a big surprise if Messi's decision over his future hinged on that fact. According Albert Masnou of Sport, the player's father, Jorge, is in Barcelona to continue negotiations over an extension.

Real Madrid Still Want Paulo Dybala

According to Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, Real Madrid's decision to hand Karim Benzema a new deal will not dampen their enthusiasm to sign Paulo Dybala, a player who has also been linked with Barcelona, from Juventus this summer.

Juve are said to have offered Dybala a new contract, although the club are said to be "worried" the Argentina international is "preparing himself for a move to Madrid." Per the piece, despite Madrid offering Benzema a new five-year deal, the Juve man "has emerged as their No. 1 target."

Edo Dalmonte of Calciomercato reported last month that Dybala was close to signing a new contract, with Barcelona and Real Madrid keen on him.

The 23-year-old, known as La Joya, has made rapid progress since moving to Juventus in 2015 and is now rated as one of the best young players in the world. His manager, Massimiliano Allegri, thinks Dybala can go to the very top of the game:

While Madrid are always linked with player's of Dybala's ilk—young, dynamic and attack-minded—it'd be no surprise if Barca were keen to get a deal done, too. As a left-footed, versatile Argentina international, it’s no shock there have been some comparisons with Messi.

Juventus will be desperate to get Dybala tied down, as the club seeks to build a team that can challenge for the UEFA Champions League as well as Serie A. If the former Palermo man does sign an extension, the Bianconeri could be in receipt of another world-record transfer fee in the future, having sold Paul Pogba to Manchester United for £89 million last summer.