    Myles Garrett Won't Attend 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

    COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies warms up before playing LSU Tigers at Kyle Field on November 24, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images
    February 10, 2017

    When Myles Garrett hears his name called during the 2017 NFL draft, the Texas A&M standout will be celebrating the moment at home with his family.

    Per Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, Garrett said he does not plan to attend the draft ceremony, which takes place in Philadelphia starting April 27.

    There is always the potential for embarrassment when a player takes part in the event if he doesn't get selected where he's projected.

    For instance, quarterback Geno Smith thought he was going to be a first-round pick when he attended the draft in 2013 but wound up slipping out of the top 32. The New York Jets picked him 39th overall on the second day, and he fired his agent four days later.

    It doesn't seem likely that will happen to Garrett, though. It'd be a surprise if he falls out of the top three picks.

    Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller has Garrett ranked as the top overall player in this year's class and projected him to go No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns in his mock draft published after the Super Bowl.

    Regardless of where Garrett will be observing the draft, his NFL future appears bright. His career as a professional will begin in two months, so he might as well enjoy time with his family while he has it available.

