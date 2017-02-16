The Complete Guide to UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne

3 of 9

Ponzinibbio is a dangerous fighter on the rise. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Middleweights

Jack Marshman (21-5; 1-0 UFC) vs. Thiago Santos (13-5; 5-4 UFC)

Middleweight bangers kick off the televised prelims as Wales' Marshman meets Brazil's Santos. Marshman debuted with a thunderous knockout of Magnus Cedenblad in November, while Santos has lost two in a row to Gegard Mousasi and Eric Spicely since compiling an impressive four-fight winning streak.

Marshman is a puncher, plain and simple. He cuts angles and moves forward behind a punishing jab and then unloads counter-combinations in the pocket that carry thunderous power. He's a decent wrestler and grappler, but that's it. Santos is an exceptionally quick and powerful athlete with a vicious kicking game and heavy punches who can wrestle well enough to stay standing.

Prediction: This is all about range. If Santos can stick and move and keep it outside, he should pick Marshman apart. If Marshman gets inside, he'll blast Santos with head-body combinations. The latter seems more likely, and the pick is Marshman by decision in a mild upset.

Bantamweights

Aiemann Zahabi (6-0; 0-0 UFC) vs. Reginaldo Vieira (14-4; 1-1 UFC)

Touted prospect Zahabi, the brother of Tristar Gym impresario and legend Firas, takes on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 4 winner Vieira. Zahabi hasn't fought cans on the Canadian scene, but he hasn't beaten any names, either, while Vieira defeated Dileno Lopes to win the show but fell short against Marco Beltran.

Zahabi isn't a great athlete, but he's tall for the division at 5'8" and has the crisp technical skills one would expect from the brother of one of MMA's best coaches. He works behind a heavy jab and a sharp, accurate right hand at range, flicking the occasional spinning kick for good measure. He's also an accomplished wrestler and a slick grappler, though he seems to prefer striking.

Vieira is physical and explosive and can do a bit of everything, but he doesn't excel at anything aside from aggressive submission hunting. Big forward-moving combinations are his bread and butter on the feet, and he likes to follow with takedowns against the fence, though he isn't a crisp wrestler and tends to shoot from too far away. He has a nose for the submission finish anywhere on the ground, however.

Prediction: If Zahabi can deal with Vieira's physicality, this is his fight to lose. The Canadian works Vieira over on the feet, gets takedowns and controls long enough to win a decision.

Strawweights

Carla Esparza (12-3; 2-1 UFC) vs. Randa Markos (6-5; 2-3 UFC)

Former strawweight champion Esparza takes on Canada's Markos in a good matchup. Esparza has fought just once since losing her title to Joanna Jedrzejczyk, winning a slow decision over Juliana Lima last April. Markos fell short against Cortney Casey last August following a win against Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger. With a win, Esparza would be right back in the mix at the top of the division, while Markos will likely be cut with a loss.

When she's on, Esparza fights a lot like Frankie Edgar, darting in and out of range with quick punch-kick combinations and flowing beautifully into surprisingly powerful takedowns. When she's not, she tends to circle cautiously at range and shoots from way too far out to have any hope of success. Pace and workrate are her allies. When she's not working fast, she doesn't look great.

Markos is a great athlete with excellent speed and power. Her skills, however, have never really come along. She throws a sharp right hand on the feet and has slick takedowns in the clinch, but she doesn't throw enough volume and has bad takedown defense. She's an aggressive grappler on top but leaves openings for her opponent's submissions.

Prediction: Esparza works takedown after takedown and controls Markos on the mat for a clean 30-27 decision.

Welterweights

Santiago Ponzinibbio (23-3; 5-2 UFC) vs. Nordine Taleb (11-3; 4-1 UFC)

Argentina's Ponzinibbio, a finalist on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 2, draws France's Taleb in a crackling welterweight fight. Ponzinibbio has won three in a row, two of them by devastating first-round knockout, while Taleb flatlined Erick Silva in his last outing after a loss to Warlley Alves. The winner will be in shape for a matchup with a top-15 opponent in his next fight.

Ponzinibbio is an excellent athlete with quick hands, serious power and a game that marries aggression to skill. While he can stick and move in space, Ponzinibbio generally chooses to pressure, sliding into range with crisp footwork and cutting off his opponent's escape angles with heavy round kicks.

When he's close enough, Ponzinibbio picks his spots to sit down on potent punching combinations. He excels at working in the pocket, moving his head or feet to avoid the return shot and then countering from a new angle. Ponzinibbio has shown much-improved takedown defense in his recent outings. He's a skilled grappler when he goes that direction but rarely shoots for takedowns of his own.

Taleb is well-rounded and disciplined. He began his career as a kickboxer and still showcases a crisp, technical approach, measuring distance with his jab and flicking hard kicks at range while using his tight footwork to either move in space or pressure. He's a sharp counterpuncher and packs some power in his hands when he sits down on his shots.

Despite his striking background, Taleb spends a lot of time wrestling. He excels at catching kicks and turning them into trips or double legs, and he's a strong defensive wrestler in his own right. Submissions aren't his strength, but he's a technical grappler who can maintain control on top for extended periods.

Prediction: This is Ponzinibbio's fight to lose and a bad stylistic matchup for Taleb despite his well-rounded skills. Ponzinibbio's pressure, power and pace will overwhelm Taleb on the way to a clean decision victory.