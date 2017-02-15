Carli Lloyd to Manchester City: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

Celso Junior/Getty Images

Manchester City Women have completed the signing of United States international Carli Lloyd from the Houston Dash, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

City confirmed the deal via its website. The 34-year-old will be with the FA Women's Super League outfit until the end of the FA WSL Spring Series and will play in the FA Women's Cup and UEFA Women's Champions League (which begins in March), per the announcement.

Lloyd commented on her move to Manchester in the release:

I'm thrilled to be here and I'm looking forward to starting up and meeting teammates. This is a unique opportunity and I couldn't be prouder to be part of the club here in Manchester. I'm looking forward to kicking off. I'm always looking for different challenges. I always want to continue to get better and look for ways where I am going to be able to push my game. Coming here and being part of City is going to do that.

Rated as one of the finest players in the history of the women's game, the acquisition is huge coup for Nick Cushing's team.

Here's a reminder of what Lloyd can offer at her very best:

The midfielder has represented the United States a staggering 232 times, netting an impressive 96 goals in the process.

On the international stage, she is one of the most decorated figures in the history of the sport. Lloyd was part of the U.S. women's national team's successful campaigns at the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games, helping the team secure back-to-back gold medals.

Lloyd inspired the United States to World Cup glory in 2015. Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

However, her finest moment came at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, as she netted a stunning hat-trick in the final, a 5-2 win over Japan, that included an inspired strike from the halfway line. Lloyd was also recognised as the finest player at the competition, picking up the Golden Ball award.

The playmaker was also named as The Best FIFA Women's Player for 2016, beating Marta and Melanie Behringer to the gong.

Bleacher Report's Andrew Gibney believes this signing is one that will make plenty in the world of sport sit up and take notice:

Lloyd will be joining a City side that have been making a huge splash in the women's game as of late. The club have snapped up some of the best domestic talent in recent seasons and in 2016 completed an incredible double, clinching the league title after an unbeaten campaign and the FA WSL Continental Cup.

Lloyd will join a determined and talented City squad. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The prospect of a world-class talent like Lloyd joining this formidable squad is an ominous one for the rest of the division. Should the United States star strike up an affinity with the likes of Jill Scott and Toni Duggan, it's tough to see any defensive setup containing them.

Lloyd is not the only USWNT star to make the switch to European football as of late. International team-mate Alex Morgan recently moved to Lyon on loan from the Orlando Pride.