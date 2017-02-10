Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Joe Hart, Yaya Toure, More

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Gianni Verschueren Featured Columnist IV

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will part with 11 players during the summer, including Yaya Toure and Joe Hart, in order to fund a major shopping spree for the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Alaba.

That's according to The Sun's Daniel Cutts, who reported the former Bayern Munich boss is disappointed with his team's poor performances in the 2016-17 season. City chase Premier League leaders Chelsea by 10 points and can just about give up on their title aspirations.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Sky Blues are expected to invest heavily during the summer transfer window, with the likes of Aubameyang, Alaba and Virgil van Dijk all linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium.

According to a club insider, he'll have £200 million to spend, as noted by Cutts: "Pep hasn’t even begun with his spending at the club yet, it is just the start. The club accepted they could not change the entire starting eleven in the close season. They wanted to give the veteran lads another chance and one last hurrah at giving it a go. Pep will be backed to the hilt and will have something around £200m to spend to achieve his aims and targets. There is a huge rebuilding process going on at the club and this is just the next stage of that."

In order to fund such moves, several high-profile stars will have to leave the club. Jesus Navas, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta and Willy Caballero will reportedly all not be offered a new contract, which should free up the budget for wages a bit.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Aleksandar Kolarov and Nicolas Otamendi could leave, while Wilfried Bony, Eliaquim Mangala and Jason Denayer, who are all currently loaned out, are also candidates to depart the club.

The biggest names are Hart and Toure, however. The former is on loan with Torino in Serie A after it became clear he wouldn't keep his spot in the starting XI during the summer. City have struggled without the England international, with Claudio Bravo having a dreadful first season in England.

His performances in the new year haven't suggested he'll turn things around soon:

Hart has been linked with several Premier League clubs, and a permanent summer move seems likely. The 29-year-old remains a gifted shot-stopper, and there's a good chance he'll be in high demand when City make the decision to sell.

Per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo (h/t Anfield HQ), Liverpool won't be among his suitors, but other English clubs undoubtedly will:

Toure has regained his spot in the starting XI after spending the first few months of the season on the outside looking in. The veteran had a very public battle with Guardiola, which ended with Toure asking his agent to apologise to the manager for a series of comments he made, per the Daily Mirror's Simon Mullock.

Ilkay Gundogan's injury meant Guardiola needed another central midfielder to step up, and Toure answerred the call. The Ivorian has performed admirably ever since, but at 33 years old, his best days are clearly behind him, and Guardiola is likely to move the veteran during the summer.