Arsenal Transfer News: Jack Wilshere Deal Wanted by Eddie Howe, Latest Rumours

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has said he would love to sign Jack Wilshere from Arsenal on a permanent deal at the end of the 2016-17 season.

The England international midfielder is on loan at the Vitality Stadium and has been bright for the Cherries during his temporary stint at the club. When quizzed about potentially extending Wilshere's stay, Howe was unashamed in his desire to keep him for as long as possible.

"We would love that to happen," said Howe of a permanent move, per Dominic Fifield of the Guardian. "I can't rate Jack any higher as a person or a footballer and how he's come into the team and what he has delivered for us. But there has been no discussion with Arsenal. As I see it, Jack's on loan until the summer, when we'll look at it and Jack will look at it."

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Having struggled with injury issues over the course of the past couple of campaigns, the move to Bournemouth has allowed Wilshere to build his fitness and put together a consistent run of games. So far, it's a switch that looks to have benefited the player, who has shone in his 19 Premier League appearances.

The Arsenal man has yet to find the net for Bournemouth, although as these numbers from WhoScored.com illustrate, he's been unlucky in his time at the club so far:

Wilshere recently admitted he's "not sure what's going to happen" in regards to his long-term future with Arsenal and suggested he wasn't aware of any progress made over a contract extension with the Gunners, per Chris Reidy of Sky Sports. The England man's deal with his parent club expires in 2018.

The 25-year-old is a popular figure with the north London club, having honed his craft in the academy setup. With that in mind, there would surely be a future for him at Arsenal provided he can continue to show consistency and durability for the remainder of the season at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal Linked with Bernd Leno

TF-Images/Getty Images

According to Claudio Colla of TransferMarketWeb, Arsenal are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

In the report, it's suggested that as well as the Gunners, Liverpool and Inter Milan are looking at the 23-year-old stopper, who is regarded as one of European football's most promising goalkeeping prospects. For a reported €22 million (£18.75 million), he could potentially be a bargain acquisition.

Despite his tender years, Leno has long established himself as a regular between the sticks for the Bundesliga club. Here's a look at why:

Arsenal's current starter in goal, Petr Cech, was deemed to be an inspired piece of business in the summer of 2015, when the Gunners snared him from rivals Chelsea. With his Premier League experience and winning mentality, it was anticipated he'd make a big impact at the Emirates.

However, as Football 365's Daniel Storey noted after another error from the veteran in the 3-1 loss to Chelsea last weekend, he's struggled to show his best form for a while:

Given Cech is 34 years old, it'd be no surprise if manager Arsene Wenger was looking at a potential successor, and in Leno, the Gunners may see a long-term solution.

The Leverkusen man does have raw facets to his game and does have a reputation for being error prone. However, in terms of goalkeeping talent and temperament, he's a potential star. Getting him in in the summer and taking the time to develop his skills would be to the benefit of any of the sides aforementioned.