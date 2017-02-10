Louisiana Tech RB Jaqwis Dancy Announces He's Cancer Free

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Louisiana Tech sophomore running back Jaqwis Dancy announced Friday that he is cancer-free.

According to the team's official website, Dancy was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin lymphoma in October.

After learning of the positive news, Dancy released the following statement:

It felt amazing when I heard the news that I am cancer-free. It was something I have been waiting to hear since I was diagnosed and I can't wait to share my happiness with all my teammates. I especially want to thank the LA Tech family and everyone who supported me in this fight. The support I have received since the beginning has been amazing. My biggest goal right now is to get back on the field with my teammates.

The Arkansas native did not play in 2016 after seeing limited action offensively as a freshman in 2015.

Bulldogs head coach Skip Holtz also commented on Dancy's diagnosis:

We are thrilled about the positive news and to hear about the progress he has been making in his battle against cancer. It has been a tough fight for Jaqwis and his family. There is still work to do, but this is certainly positive news to celebrate. As much as anything, I am thrilled for him and his mom for what they have been through. At this point, it is nice to know he is cancer-free and we are optimistic, but we know he still has some work to do.

Dancy's teammates supported him during the 2016 season with decals on their helmets while he went through chemotherapy sessions.

He was a special teams standout during his freshman campaign, particularly on punt and kick return coverage.

While leading rusher Jarred Craft will return for Louisiana Tech as a senior in 2017, Dancy has a chance to carve out a role for himself on offense provided he continues to progress in his recovery.