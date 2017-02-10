    Manchester CityDownload App

    Bournemouth vs. Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's Key Pre-Match Presser Comments

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Swansea City at Etihad Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
    Alex Livesey/Getty Images
    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistFebruary 10, 2017

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted his No. 1 Claudio Bravo remains "one of the best [goalkeepers] in the world," but said he is still yet to decide whether he will start Monday's Premier League clash at Bournemouth

    Bravo has spent City's last three matches on the bench after enduring a poor spell of form and Willy Caballero has deputised well, conceding just one goal as the Sky Blues have won three on the bounce:

    Guardiola hinted ahead of the Bournemouth game that Caballero could start in goal again on Monday but backed summer signing Bravo, per the Manchester Evening News' Simon Bajkowksi, Alex Porter and Charlotte Duncker: "Claudio remains the same. He’s a top player, a top goalkeeper, one of the best in the world."

    Per the MEN's James Robson, Guardiola has yet to make a decision over who will start between the posts on Monday:

    Guardiola also commented on the seemingly out-of-favour Nolito, who has not played in the Premier League since Boxing Day.

    The Spanish manager insisted the 30-year-old winger is only sidelined because of the excellent form of his team-mates, per the Press Association's Andy Hampson:

    New signing Gabriel Jesus has been an instant hit at City and scored both goals as the Sky Blues earned a late win at home to Swansea City last time out.

    The Brazilian and his fellow forwards will likely be relishing the opportunity to take on a Bournemouth side who have conceded 16 goals in their last five league games—none of which were victories.

    Guardiola will also have the luxury of having almost his entire squad to choose from, per the Sky Blues' Twitter feed:

    However, City cannot afford to be complacent, as Eddie Howe's Cherries have taken some signficant scalps this season, winning points off the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

